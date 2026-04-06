Singapore Implements New Restrictions on Power Banks for Departing Flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has announced new regulations for power banks on flights departing from Singapore, limiting passengers to a maximum of two power banks and mandating specific safety precautions.

Effective April 15th, 2026, travelers departing from Singapore will encounter new regulations regarding the carriage of power banks on flights. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced these restrictions in a media release on Monday, April 6th, clarifying the limits and safety precautions concerning these portable power sources. Passengers are now permitted to carry a maximum of two power banks per person on board.

Those exceeding this limit will be obliged to relinquish the excess power banks before boarding. The new measures also mandate that power banks must not be charged while on the aircraft. Furthermore, they are strictly prohibited from being placed in checked baggage, emphasizing the importance of keeping them accessible in the cabin.\The updated guidelines are primarily aimed at enhancing flight safety by minimizing potential risks associated with power banks. These portable devices, also known as power packs or mobile batteries, are designed to provide auxiliary power to various electronic devices. The CAAS decision to limit the number of power banks and dictate their handling on board reflects a proactive approach to address potential hazards, such as overheating or short-circuiting, which could pose a risk during flight. Passengers are instructed to carry power banks exclusively in their hand-carry baggage to facilitate prompt response in case of any incidents. The regulations provide detailed specifications on the permitted watt-hour ratings for power banks. Those with a Watt-hour rating of 100 Wh or less, or approximately 27,000 mAh, are allowed without restrictions. Power banks with a rating between 100 Wh and 160 Wh require airline approval, ensuring that any larger capacity devices are assessed for compliance with safety standards before allowing them on board. The guidelines also stipulate that each power bank must be individually protected against short circuits, a measure designed to prevent electrical faults. This protection can be achieved by either taping over exposed terminals or storing each unit in a separate plastic bag or protective pouch, further mitigating potential risks.\To ensure a smooth travel experience, CAAS has advised passengers to familiarize themselves with the specific stowage policies of their respective airlines. Different airlines might have variations in their preferred stowage locations for power banks within the aircraft cabin. Passengers are encouraged to consult their airline's guidelines for detailed information regarding the appropriate placement of these devices. This proactive approach underscores the commitment to prioritizing passenger safety and mitigating risks associated with in-flight electronics. The authority's emphasis on individual responsibility underscores the importance of the guidelines. Travelers are responsible for adhering to the regulations set forth by CAAS and the individual airlines. These guidelines are a response to global safety practices, seeking to minimize risks on board aircraft. Proper power bank handling and awareness contribute to the overall safety and efficiency of air travel from Singapore. These measures aim to protect both the passengers and the integrity of the aircraft and are a demonstration of Singapore's proactive steps to adhere to international aviation safety standards. Travelers are asked to prepare appropriately by making sure their power banks conform to the regulations. Compliance with all regulations is required for a safe and trouble-free flying experience





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