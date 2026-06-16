Singapore Implements Temporary Flight Restrictions for National Day Parade Rehearsals

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has announced temporary restricted airspace over parts of the country from June to August 2023 to ensure safety for National Day Parade aerial activities and rehearsals. The restrictions, covering areas like The Kallang, prohibit all unauthorised kite-flying, balloon releases, and drone operations, with severe penalties for violations including fines up to S$100,000 and imprisonment. The public is advised to check OneMap for zone information and not be alarmed by increased military flybys.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore ( CAAS ) is set to implement temporary restricted airspace over various parts of Singapore on selected days from June through August 2023.

These measures are being introduced to safeguard the public and low-flying aircraft engaged in aerial activities for the National Day Parade (NDP) and its rehearsals. The restricted zones will cover areas including The Kallang, the former Singapore Sports Hub, and its surrounding vicinity, as well as other parts of the country. The restrictions will be active on multiple dates between June 18 and August 9, with a reserve date of August 15 available should inclement weather force a postponement.

Two distinct temporary restricted areas have been defined, with precise boundaries and operational times to be communicated via official charts and notices. During the designated periods, all forms of aerial activity will be prohibited within these zones unless specifically authorized by a permit from CAAS. This blanket ban encompasses traditional pursuits such as kite-flying and the release of captive or free-flight balloons, along with the operation of unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones.

The authorities emphasized that conducting any such activity without the requisite permit constitutes a serious offense. First-time violators face penalties of up to S$50,000 in fines, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. For repeat offenders, the maximum penalties are substantially higher, with fines reaching S$100,000 and potential imprisonment of up to five years, or both. This strict enforcement underscores the importance of airspace security during major national events.

It is crucial for the public to recognize that these temporary restrictions overlay a pre-existing regulatory framework. Permanent prohibitions and permit requirements remain in force for aerial activities within 5 kilometers of aerodromes, as well as within designated danger, prohibited, restricted, and protected areas. To assist citizens in compliance, CAAS and the NDP Executive Committee advise the public to consult the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap mobile application.

These platforms provide comprehensive, up-to-date information on all zones where aerial activities are either forbidden or require explicit permission. The authorities also sought to reassure residents, stating that the public should not be alarmed by the anticipated increase in flying activities-including likely military flybys and formation flights-over parts of Singapore during the NDP rehearsal and event periods. These activities are part of the comprehensive preparations for the nation's premier celebratory event.

The implementation of these temporary flight restrictions is a standard procedure for major national ceremonies like the National Day Parade, ensuring safety and security in a densely populated urban environment with high air traffic density. The involvement of military assets, such as the mentioned A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport and F-16D+ fighters, highlights the scale and complexity of the aerial display component, necessitating clear and enforced airspace management.

By delineating specific restricted areas and times, CAAS aims to balance the operational needs of the parade with the public's recreational use of low-level airspace. The significant penalties for non-compliance serve as a deterrent against inadvertent or deliberate breaches that could disrupt rehearsals or endanger lives. Public cooperation, facilitated by accessible tools like OneMap, is therefore essential for the smooth execution of the National Day celebrations





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Singapore CAAS National Day Parade NDP Temporary Restricted Area Drone Ban Aerial Activities Flight Restrictions Onemap Kite-Flying Penalties Aeronautical Safety

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