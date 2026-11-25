Singapore's industrial property sector achieves highest sales value since 2013, driven by major acquisitions and new launches. PropNex forecasts stable market conditions for 2027 despite rising supply.

Sales of industrial property in Singapore surged to a record $5.08 billion during the first ten months of the year, marking the highest transaction value since 2013. According to the Singapore Property Market Outlook Report released by PropNex on 24 November, the total volume of property transactions reached 1,507 units during this period. This significant financial milestone reflects strong investor confidence and robust demand within the national real estate sector, driven by a combination of large-scale acquisitions and new strata industrial launches.

Key Transactions Driving Sales Volume

Several major deals contributed heavily to the impressive sales figures recorded so far this year. A standout transaction was the sale of the Loyang Offshore Supply Base, which fetched over $457 million in August. This single high-value deal underscored the appetite for strategic industrial assets among investors. Additionally, new strata industrial launches significantly boosted transaction counts. The CT Gold project in MacPherson demonstrated exceptional market demand by reportedly selling out fully within just two days of its launch in May. These high-profile sales events helped push the total transaction value to levels not seen since the market reached nearly $6.6 billion in 2013.

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JTC Price and Rental Index Trends

The Joint Management Council (JTC) reported that the overall industrial property price index rose by 2.8% in the first nine months of the year. This growth builds upon a 5% increase recorded in 2025, indicating a sustained upward trajectory in property valuations. Specific sub-sectors showed varied performance, with multiple-user factories leading the price gains at 3.3%, followed by single-user factories which saw an increase of 1.8%. Rental activity also remained robust, with the JTC recording 10,558 leasing contracts in the first ten months. These contracts carried a total rental value of approximately $95.1 million, supported by positive business sentiment across the industrial landscape.

Occupancy Rates and Supply Dynamics

Occupancy rates in the industrial sector continued to trend upwards, reaching 88.9% by the end of the third quarter, an increase from 88.7% at the end of 2025. This improvement was supported by limited new completions and steady demand from occupiers. Multiple-user factories maintained the highest occupancy at 90.3% in the third quarter, up from 89.9% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Single-user factories and business parks also saw slight increases, settling at 89.1% and 77.2% respectively. However, warehouse occupancy experienced a slight dip of 0.1 percentage point to 89.7%. On the supply side, approximately 298,000 square metres of industrial space was completed in the first nine months, with another 251,000 square metres expected in the fourth quarter.

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Future Supply Increases and Market Outlook

PropNex anticipates a significant increase in industrial supply over the coming years, with an average of about 1.2 million square metres completed annually between 2027 and 2030. This figure is higher than the 1.0 million square metres average seen in the preceding three years. While this expansion is expected, PropNex warns that if demand fails to keep pace with these new completions, both occupancy rates and rents could come under pressure. This risk is amplified by potential slowdowns in global trade and exports, which could dampen the expansion plans of many industrial companies operating in the region.

Economic Indicators and 2027 Forecasts

Despite the expected supply increases, PropNex expects Singapore's industrial property market to remain stable in 2027, largely supported by artificial intelligence-related investment and manufacturing activity. The manufacturing sector expanded by 8.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, moderating from a 13.2% increase in the second quarter. This growth was led by electronics, precision engineering, transport engineering, and general manufacturing. Transaction activity is projected to remain healthy in the first half of 2027, with upcoming launches expected to attract both industrialists and investors. However, external factors such as slower AI investment growth, softer external demand, and potential further interest rate increases following the Federal Reserve's 25-basis-point hike in September could pose challenges to investment sentiment next year.