Singapore Intensifies Vape Crackdown with Heavier Penalties

New regulations taking effect May 1st significantly increase fines and jail terms for vape users, sellers, and smugglers in Singapore. Authorities report a rise in offenses, including cases involving dangerous etomidate-laced vapes (Kpods), and are expanding rehabilitation programs and enforcement efforts.

Singapore is significantly escalating its enforcement against vaping, with substantially increased penalties for users, sellers, and those involved in the illegal importation of vapes, effective May 1st. This intensified crackdown follows a period of rising vape-related offenses and a concerted effort to protect public health, particularly among young people.

Data released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) reveals a concerning trend of vape usage, with approximately 2,590 individuals apprehended in the first three months of 2026 for possessing vaporizers. A particularly alarming aspect of this figure is the 377 cases involving etomidate-laced vapes, commonly known as Kpods, which pose a severe health risk due to the presence of a potent sedative.

The authorities are treating the proliferation of these dangerous substances with the utmost seriousness. The response to vaping offenses is multifaceted, encompassing penalties, rehabilitation programs, and educational initiatives. Since stricter penalties were introduced last September, 520 vape users have been enrolled in rehabilitation programs, with 123 successfully completing them.

The success stories, such as that of a 12-year-old girl caught vaping twice who demonstrated significant improvements in behavior, school attendance, and academic performance after completing rehab, highlight the potential effectiveness of these programs. However, enforcement is also firm. Twenty-eight offenders who failed to comply with mandatory rehabilitation were brought before the courts, and investigations are ongoing for another 42 defaulters.

Schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) are actively referring students caught vaping, with 206 referrals made in the first quarter of the year. The Health Promotion Board is providing cessation counseling to over 270 youths and is piloting a virtual counseling program in secondary schools, starting in March, to broaden access to support. Disciplinary actions for students caught vaping are becoming more severe, ranging from detention and caning (for boys) to adjustments in conduct grades.

IHL students face even harsher consequences, including hostel eviction, loss of privileges, and potential community service or fines. Beyond individual offenses, authorities are aggressively targeting the supply chain of illegal vapes. Over 36,000 vapes and components were seized at Singapore’s checkpoints in the first quarter of the year, resulting in 24 detected smuggling cases. Thirteen vape sellers have been prosecuted, receiving sentences that include fines and imprisonment.

The authorities are also monitoring online activity, identifying and fining ten individuals who posted vaping-related content on social media and removing over 600 online listings for e-vaporizers. The legislative framework underpinning this crackdown has been strengthened through amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, which have significantly increased the maximum fines for users ($10,000), sellers ($200,000), and smugglers ($300,000).

Jail terms have also been extended, with sellers facing up to six years and smugglers up to nine years in prison. Foreigners convicted of vaping-related offenses will face deportation and a permanent ban from re-entering Singapore. This comprehensive approach demonstrates Singapore’s unwavering commitment to eradicating vaping and safeguarding the health of its citizens, particularly its youth





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