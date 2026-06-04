Singapore International Jewellery Expo (SIJE) 2022: A Destination for Rare Gems, Fine Craftsmanship, and Notable Pieces

The Singapore International Jewellery Expo (SIJE) is Asia's main destination for global jewellery and watch brands, bringing together rare gemstones, fine craftsmanship, and notable pieces for collectors and trade professionals over four days. This year's SIJE runs from Jul 9 to 12 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands.

Positioned as Asia's main destination for global jewellery and watch brands, the Singapore International Jewellery Expo (SIJE) brings together rare gemstones , fine craftsmanship , and notable pieces for collectors and trade professionals over four days.

This year's SIJE runs from Jul 9 to 12 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands. The rarest jewellery is rarely found in mall window displays, moving between ateliers in Paris, workshops in Italy and Hong Kong, and cutting centres in Antwerp before arriving at a handful of shows where serious collectors gather. For over two decades, SIJE has been one such destination in Asia, serving as the anchor event of Singapore Diamond & Jewellery Week.

SIJE's new visual identity draws on a deep purple palette associated with luxury and royalty, reflecting the show's refreshed direction. The lineup includes Italian high jeweller Scavia, exhibiting with pieces such as the Poseidon Lilac bracelet, set with diamonds, amethysts, and moonstones. For collectors, the appeal lies in the chance to view rare gemstones, high jewellery, and notable timepieces that do not usually reach the Singapore market. The programme will expand to include panel discussions with gem specialists.

Entry badges will come with selected deals at hotels, attractions, and food and beverage venues across Singapore, and SIJE attendees will also enjoy additional perks from selected partners of Singapore Diamond & Jewellery Week. The value of SIJE lies not only in the rarity of the pieces on show but in the opportunity to compare and consider them with the care that serious buying often requires





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Asia's Main Destination For Global Jewellery A Rare Gemstones Fine Craftsmanship Notable Pieces Collectors Trade Professionals Italian High Jeweller Scavia Italian High Jeweller Zydo Sri Lankan Sapphire Pear-Shaped Diamonds Coloured Gemstones Panel Discussions With Gem Specialists Selected Deals At Hotels Attractions And Food And Beverage Venues Across Singapore Additional Perks From Selected Partners Of Sin

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