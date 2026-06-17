Singapore introduces code of practice for coastal landowners

Singapore's national water agency PUB has introduced a code of practice for coastal landowners to fulfill their coastal protection obligations. The code sets out technical standards and compliance requirements for landowners to guard against a projected rise in sea level.

Landowners with coastal properties in Singapore now have a rulebook on how to fulfill their coastal protection obligations after the national water agency PUB introduced a code of practice .

The code sets out technical standards and compliance requirements for landowners to guard against a projected rise in sea level. Landowners with more than 30 years left on their lease must plan for a 2.15m rise in sea level, while those with fewer than 30 years left should prepare for at least a 0.7m rise.

The agency has engaged with professional bodies, industry associations, and landowners about the obligations since 2025 and will hold more sessions in the second half of 2026 to help them understand the requirements. The introduction of the code comes three months after parliament passed laws to hold coastal landowners responsible for implementing coastal protection measures. The new law will require all coastal landowners to implement measures as part of a continuous line of defence.

Private landowners will receive capital grants to help them implement the mandatory measures, as well as advice and consultation from PUB. The code will provide clarity on what good coastal protection looks like and how to deliver it, and will guide landowners and the construction and engineering industries in meeting their coastal protection obligations. The code also caters for future climate projections by giving landowners the option to implement coastal protection in a single move or incremental steps.

The requirements will be updated to keep pace with new findings on rising sea levels and technologies to support coastal protection measures. All landowners of the places prescribed in the Sewerage, Drainage and Coastal Protection Act should ensure that their measures meet the stipulated coastal protection level, which protects against both permanent and transient coastal flooding.

The coastal protection level refers to the height to which landowners must build the measures, and will be determined based on various factors and site considerations. Performance standards ensure that all measures are structurally sound and hydraulically resilient. The code of practice will also spell out the requirements for connecting adjoining coastal protection measures. After completing their coastal protection measures, landowners are also responsible for ensuring that the barriers stay safe, functional, and effective over time.

This includes establishing and implementing a maintenance regime and carrying out the necessary inspections. Owners will need to make annual declarations to PUB confirming that all inspection and maintenance requirements have been met. Where static coastal protection measures like seawalls and embankments cannot be implemented due to operational needs, landowners can consider using coastal deployable barriers.

However, stringent requirements will be in place for deployable barriers, and landowners must meet certain conditions and seek approval from PUB in advance





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