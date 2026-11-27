Singapore's Intellectual Property Office denied a joint trademark application by Real Madrid and Barcelona for the El Clasico brand, siding with La Liga to protect its commercial rights.

Spanish football giants Real Madrid and Barcelona suffered a significant legal setback in Singapore after their joint bid to trademark the name El Clasico was rejected. The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore ruled in favor of the governing body of Spain's professional leagues, Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional, commonly known as La Liga. This decision blocks the two clubs from securing exclusive rights to the branding associated with their historic rivalry within the Singapore an market.

IP Office Ruling Details and Mark Description

Adjudicator Mark Lim Fung Chian issued the grounds of decision on Nov 20, noting the unusual alignment of the two clubs who are fierce rivals on the pitch but allies in this legal challenge. The dispute centered on a proposed mark featuring the crests of both clubs, a stylised letter C, and the words El Clasico. The clubs had sought trademark protection for a wide range of goods and services in Singapore, including video game software and accessories, mobile phone accessories, clothing, footwear, entertainment, sporting activities, and ticket reservation services.

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La Liga Commercial Rights and Viewership Evidence

La Liga submitted substantial evidence demonstrating the term's reach in Singapore, highlighting viewership figures for matches promoted as El Clasico. These figures ranged from 27,165 viewers for a Dec 23, 2017 match to 68,384 for an Oct 28, 2018 match. Two other matches attracted 56,361 viewers in April 2021 and 60,521 in October 2021. The league also pointed to its promotional activities in Singapore, including watch parties, a Taste of El Clasico campaign with a local restaurant, and collaborations with local businesses Weston SG and Singtel.

Clubs Argument and Adjudicator Assessment

Real Madrid and Barcelona argued that El Clasico had become a common, descriptive term for any match between the two teams, regardless of the competition. They contended that the expression simply described their rivalry and that La Liga should not be allowed to monopolise it. However, the adjudicator determined that the key question was what the term represented to the local public rather than mere recognition. He concluded that the Singapore public recognised El Clasico not merely as a description of a contest between the applicants, but as the name of a commercially organised and promoted sporting property associated with La Liga.

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Consumer Confusion and Brand Similarity Findings

The adjudicator found that the proposed mark was similar to La Liga's existing marks to a large extent. Although the two club crests and the stylised C took up a substantial part of the proposed design, the words El Clasico appeared as its only textual component. The differences between that wording and La Liga's marks, including the accent, capitalisation, and spacing, were minor. Consumers could therefore reasonably understand the design as an official variant, co-branded version, or event-specific extension of La Liga's marks.

Legal Outcome and Procedural Context

La Liga won the case on two grounds: its El Clasico marks were well known in Singapore, and the clubs' proposed mark could mislead consumers into thinking their goods and services were commercially linked to the league. Such use could impair the league's ability to control the commercial exploitation of its marks and diminish their brand value. The decision also addressed a procedural wrinkle in the case, ensuring that the rights of the governing body remain protected against potential brand dilution by the competing clubs.