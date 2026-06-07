Singapore Issues Disabling Directions Against Platforms for Content Targeting Indian Community

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Disabling Directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 to disable access to online content that targets the Indian community and undermines racial harmony. The content, which originated from foreign sources, includes inflammatory narratives about Singapore's multiracial policy and demographic changes, and uses images and videos to support claims of an Indian 'overrun'. Government ministers emphasize that such material does not represent Singaporean values and urge citizens to reject divisive information.

Singapore authorities have taken decisive action against online content targeting the Indian community, issuing Disabling Directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 to major platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and X. The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that narratives have circulated over the past month within Chinese-language online spaces, promoting divisive claims such as Singapore displaying anxiety over cultural identity and ethnic politics, and being overrun by Indians.

These posts, originating from foreign sources, attack the nation's multiracial fabric and attempt to divide citizens along racial lines. Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong emphasized that such content strikes at the foundation of Singaporean society, where every community is valued and everyone has an equal place. He clarified that investigations indicate the content was likely generated organically by foreign netizens rather than part of a coordinated government campaign.

The government urges citizens to be discerning about online media, question sources, and avoid disseminating harmful material. The posts included allegations that Singapore's multiracial policy is a facade, that stability stems from a Chinese majority, and that ethnic Indian politicians would favor Indian immigrants. Accompanying images and videos depicted crowded areas like Little India on weekends and Indian religious processions, using derogatory language to substantiate claims of overcrowding.

MHA noted the content likely originated from a China-based platform before spreading, with deliberate efforts to amplify it locally. The statements reaffirm Singapore's opposition to nativism and xenophobia, and the government's resolve to protect social cohesion. Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo added that the videos do not reflect Singaporean views, citing the example of a religious procession in Chinatown, an area known for its religious harmony with Hindu and Buddhist temples, a mosque, and a church coexisting





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Singapore Online Criminal Harms Act Disabling Directions Indian Community Racial Harmony Multiracialism Social Cohesion Foreign Content Online Hate Speech Ministry Of Home Affairs Edwin Tong Josephine Teo

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