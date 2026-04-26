Singapore-Japan Partnership: A 'Key Pillar' as Nations Mark 60 Years of Ties

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlights the importance of the economic and strategic partnership between Singapore and Japan, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations and looking forward to future collaboration in areas like green economies and regional stability.

Singapore and Japan are celebrating a significant milestone – 60 years of diplomatic relations – a partnership that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has underscored as a ‘key pillar’ for Singapore ’s progress and future prosperity.

In a letter addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on April 26th, PM Wong reflected on the deep and evolving relationship between the two nations, emphasizing its multifaceted nature and the strong foundations it rests upon. He highlighted the crucial role Japan played in Singapore’s early economic development, providing vital investment and technological expertise that laid the groundwork for the nation’s subsequent success.

This initial support blossomed into a formal economic partnership, culminating in the landmark Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement (JSEPA) signed in 2002, a testament to the mutual benefits and shared vision of both countries. The relationship has consistently evolved, moving beyond purely economic considerations to encompass a broader spectrum of cooperation, including strategic alignment and people-to-people exchanges. The recent elevation of the bilateral relationship to a ‘strategic partnership’ is a clear indication of the depth and breadth of this collaboration.

This upgraded status provides a robust framework for navigating future challenges and opportunities, particularly in emerging areas such as the green and digital economies. Both nations recognize the importance of building resilient supply chains and bolstering economic stability in an increasingly complex global landscape. PM Wong’s recent visit to Japan from March 17th to 19th served as a valuable opportunity to discuss these priorities directly with Prime Minister Takaichi and to reaffirm the commitment to strengthening the partnership.

During this trip, discussions focused on concrete steps to enhance cooperation in these key areas, ensuring that both Singapore and Japan are well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities and mitigate potential risks. The strategic partnership isn’t solely focused on bilateral gains; it also extends to regional collaboration, with PM Wong pledging to actively promote the Asean-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as Singapore prepares to assume the chairmanship of Asean in 2027.

This commitment demonstrates Singapore’s dedication to fostering regional stability and prosperity through collaborative efforts. Beyond economic and strategic cooperation, both Singapore and Japan share a commitment to upholding a rules-based international order. PM Wong emphasized the importance of working together within multilateral frameworks such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

These agreements, he argued, are essential for maintaining a stable and predictable global environment, fostering regional peace, and promoting shared prosperity. By actively participating in and strengthening these plurilateral initiatives, Singapore and Japan can contribute to a more equitable and sustainable global economy. The letter concluded with a forward-looking statement, expressing PM Wong’s eagerness to continue working closely with Prime Minister Takaichi and her government to further elevate the partnership to new heights.

This signifies a continued dedication to building upon the strong foundations established over the past six decades and to forging an even more robust and mutually beneficial relationship in the years to come. The 60th anniversary serves not just as a celebration of past achievements, but as a launchpad for future collaboration and a reaffirmation of the enduring value of the Singapore-Japan partnership





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Singapore Japan Diplomacy Economic Partnership Strategic Partnership Asean International Relations Lawrence Wong Sanae Takaichi

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