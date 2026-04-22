Singapore Job Market Booms with Nearly Half of 2025 Vacancies Being New Roles

Singapore's job market is experiencing significant growth, with almost half of all projected vacancies in 2025 being for entirely new positions, signaling real economic expansion and a shift towards valuing practical skills over academic qualifications.

Singapore 's labor market is demonstrating robust expansion, characterized by a significant surge in newly created positions. Recent data indicates that nearly half of all job vacancies projected for 2025 represent entirely new roles , rather than simply replacements for existing staff.

This signifies genuine economic growth extending beyond typical employee turnover rates. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reports that 49.3% of job openings stem from these newly created positions, with an additional 34.7% linked to brand-new functions within companies. This shift suggests a fundamental change in corporate hiring strategies, with more organizations prioritizing the establishment of new teams and the exploration of novel capabilities over merely expanding existing departments.

While traditional expansion still accounts for a substantial 55.8% of vacancies, the increasing prevalence of new functions highlights a dynamic labor market that is proactively adapting to evolving needs, rather than remaining static. This evolving landscape presents significant implications for job seekers. New roles often come with less stringent requirements and greater opportunities for professional development, allowing individuals more room to grow and adapt within their positions.

The Information & Communications sector currently leads the way in generating these new roles, with approximately three-quarters of its vacancies representing positions that did not previously exist. However, other sectors are rapidly catching up. Professional Services and Finance & Insurance have both seen over half of their openings classified as new roles, while Construction also exhibits high demand, although a considerable portion of this demand is focused on non-PMET (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) positions.

A notable trend emerging is a decreasing emphasis on academic qualifications. While employers generally seek candidates with 2 to 5 years of experience in a similar role, only around 20% are willing to consider complete beginners. The most sought-after PMET roles in 2025 span both the public and private sectors, with teaching professionals topping the list, offering salaries ranging from S$2,611 to S$8,580.

Technology roles continue to command competitive compensation, with software developers earning between S$7,000 and S$10,000, and systems analysts and financial advisors reaching up to S$9,700 and S$12,000 respectively. Engineering positions remain consistently well-compensated, while accounting and sales executive roles offer more moderate pay but greater availability. Companies are increasingly prioritizing practical skills and experience over purely academic credentials.

As firms experiment with new functions, particularly within the technology and digital services sectors, they expect incoming workers to possess demonstrable skills applicable to the role. This signifies that a university degree, while still valuable, is no longer sufficient on its own. This presents both an opportunity and a challenge for job seekers. While hiring activity is increasing, employers are also becoming more selective in their recruitment processes.

A proactive approach to building experience early in one's career is therefore crucial. Engaging in internships, freelance work, and project-based roles can effectively bridge the experience gap and enhance employability faster than waiting for the ideal job opportunity. The shift towards valuing practical skills underscores the importance of continuous learning and professional development.

Furthermore, recent developments regarding a planned land bridge connecting the Indian and Pacific oceans, with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister announcing progress on April 20th, and a survey by the SNEF indicating that most employers haven't yet adjusted workforce strategies in response to rising energy prices, further illustrate the multifaceted dynamics influencing the Singaporean economic environment. The overall picture is one of a vibrant and evolving job market that rewards adaptability, practical skills, and a proactive approach to career development





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