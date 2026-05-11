Singapore Job Market: Majority of New Positions Filled by Foreign Workers Despite Resident Share Improvement

Despite a slight improvement in resident share of total employment growth in 2025, non-residents still accounted for nearly four out of every five new jobs created over the year due to hiring of foreign workers in sectors like construction. The resident employment growth was mostly concentrated in higher-skilled industries, while non-resident growth came largely from construction. The Labour Market Committee (MOM) expects employment growth to continue this year, but employers may continue to take a more cautious approach to recruitment amidst uncertainties.

SINGAPORE: Singapore ’s job market continued to grow in 2025, with the majority of new positions going to non-residents instead of locals. Total employment rose by 55,500 last year, while out of those new jobs, 43,900 went to non-residents, and only 11,600 to residents.

This means that nearly 80% of the jobs created in 2025 were filled by foreign workers. The resident employment growth was mostly concentrated in higher-skilled industries such as financial services and health and social services, while non-resident growth came largely from construction. The Labour Market Committee (MOM) expects employment growth to continue this year, helped by a stronger economic outlook.

However, the challenge now is ensuring locals still feel they are moving forward alongside the economy, rather than watching it move ahead without them





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Singapore Job Market Foreign Workers Non-Residents Residents White-Collar Jobs Sectors Construction Higher-Skilled Industries Financial Services Health And Social Services Retail Trade Admin Support Services Housing Costs Career Security Long-Term Financial Pressures

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