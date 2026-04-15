Singapore Job Market Sparks Debate Over Unrealistic Job Requirements

A viral video highlights a Singapore job listing requiring five years of experience for an administrative role, sparking a heated online debate about the realities of the job market, the value of experience versus qualifications, and the potential impact of hiring practices.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore job market is sparking debate online following a viral video highlighting a job listing that demands five years of experience for an administrative role. The user who shared the video expressed frustration and incredulity at what she perceived as unreasonable requirements in today's job market . The job posting in question, specifying a GCE O-Level diploma as a minimum qualification alongside five years of experience in front desk operations and administrative support, has ignited a spectrum of opinions, ranging from understanding to outright condemnation.

The video’s creator, who has been actively job-hunting, voiced her perplexity at these seemingly excessive demands. She revealed that she'd been rejected for other roles, such as Social Media Executive positions, despite possessing the necessary skills. This situation resonates with many others who have encountered similar hurdles in their job searches.

The online community reacted with a mixed bag of responses. Some netizens defended the requirements, arguing that the company was simply prioritizing experience over formal qualifications and that such demands were typical, especially for administrative roles. They pointed out instances of executive administrative job advertisements with even more stringent experience requirements. Other commenters however, expressed skepticism and concern. One commenter brought up the role of connections, nepotism, and insider hires. The issue is that despite what requirements are set by companies, they hire who they want. Others speculate that the unrealistic criteria might be a way for companies to justify hiring foreign labor or have already selected an internal candidate and are using the job posting as a formality to comply with hiring regulations.

The debate has brought to light the underlying challenges in the job market, including the emphasis on practical experience, the impact of networking, and the potential exploitation of job seekers. The video has sparked a broader conversation about the effectiveness of current employment schemes like those offered by the Workforce Singapore (WSG) and SkillsFuture, with some participants hoping for governmental intervention to address the issue. One netizen, after a four-month fruitless job search, had to join the armed forces. Another expressed the sentiment that employers have the upper hand. The conversation also raises questions about the value of formal education versus on-the-job experience. The frustration and disillusionment felt by job seekers are evident in the comments, highlighting the pressure and competitiveness of the modern job market, where the demand for experience often surpasses the supply of suitable candidates. This further complicates the journey of job seekers who are already struggling to secure employment. The debate underscores the need for job seekers to adapt to the changing landscape of the job market.





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