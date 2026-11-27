Singapore's labour force participation rate declined for a fifth straight year to 67.8 per cent in 2026, while job mobility fell to 5.7 per cent and median gross monthly income crossed $6,000 for the first time.

Singapore's labour force participation rate fell to 67.8 per cent in 2026, extending a decline for the fifth consecutive year, according to Ministry of Manpower data released on Friday, Nov 27.

Labour Force Participation Continues Decline

The rate was 67.9 per cent in 2025 and 68.2 per cent in 2024. The ministry attributed the lower participation rate to population ageing rather than weaker economic conditions. Ang Boon Heng, director of MOM's manpower research and statistics department, said population ageing is likely to continue dampening the labour force participation rate.

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Ang said Singapore's labour force participation rate remains high compared with other economies, calling this a testament to measures encouraging employers to hire and people to stay employed. He added that the ministry will continue to do more of this. Across most age groups, the labour force participation rate remained broadly stable or improved compared with a decade ago. Only residents aged 15 to 24 had lower participation as more youths pursued further studies and entered the labour force later.

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The number of residents outside the labour force rose to 1.18 million in 2026. In a separate finding, Singapore officially became a super-aged society. Resident unemployment rates remained low overall. From 2025 to 2026, the PMET unemployment rate was broadly stable at 2.7 per cent, but the non-PMET rate rose from 2.8 per cent to 3.5 per cent, returning to levels seen in 2023 and 2024.

The long-term unemployment rate for non-PMETs increased slightly from 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent, driven by residents aged above 50. MOM said this may partly reflect a general increase in retrenchments among residents in their 50s and the continued challenges they faced in re-entering employment. Across the workforce, 88.2 per cent are employees, while 11.8 per cent are self-employed.

Of the employees, a record high of 91 per cent hold permanent jobs, a slight increase from 90.8 per cent in 2025. The proportion of employees on fixed-term contracts remained stable at 7.1 per cent, while casual or on-call employment declined further to 2 per cent. Job mobility fell further in 2026, with the proportion of employed residents who changed jobs dropping to 5.7 per cent from 6.2 per cent in 2025.

The decline extended a gradual downtrend from its peak in 2022. The fall in job switching was most pronounced among younger residents aged below 30, particularly those aged 15 to 24. Younger workers who stayed in their jobs cited job stability as the most common reason for remaining. Older workers aged 50 and above were least likely to change jobs, with about half of older job stayers holding their current jobs for at least a decade.

Job Switchers See Real Income Gains

Those who did switch jobs were more likely to see real income gains, which refer to income adjusted for inflation. Among full-time resident employees aged 25 to 59, 66.5 per cent of those who changed jobs in the past year saw real income gains from 2025 to 2026, compared with 61.4 per cent of those who did not change jobs.

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Over a longer five-year period from 2021 to 2026, 70.2 per cent of full-time workers who switched jobs received higher income, compared with 63.2 per cent of those who stayed. Of the total job switches over the past year, 94.4 per cent were voluntary rather than due to retrenchments. Residents who switched jobs involuntarily were less likely to see real income gains and less likely to surpass their pre-switch earnings.

Among workers who switched involuntarily in 2023, 65.7 per cent had real incomes above their pre-job change levels, compared with 76.9 per cent among voluntary job switchers. Many job switchers moved across industries or occupations. Residents who changed industries typically remained in or moved into industries with above-average productivity, such as wholesale trade and financial and insurance services. Those who changed occupations commonly moved between PMET jobs.

MOM said these transitions show how transferable skills and experience can support workers navigating labour market changes. Job mobility eased across most sectors, including professional services and financial and insurance services, partly reflecting softer hiring and business restructuring. But the information and communications sector was an exception, with the share of employed residents who changed jobs edging up from 8.1 per cent in 2025 to 8.7 per cent in 2026.

Median Income Crosses $6,000

MOM said the increase indicates ongoing workforce reallocation and changing skill needs as firms adapt to technological developments. For the first time, the median gross monthly income of full-time employed residents crossed $6,000 in 2026. Nominal median gross monthly income increased by 4.3 per cent over the year, from $5,775 in 2025 to $6,021 in 2026. At the 20th percentile, nominal income grew by 3.4 per cent from $3,164 to $3,270.

Income growth in 2026 was slower compared with 2025, and the ministry suggested the moderation partly reflected more cautious wage increases. Broadly, MOM said forward-looking indicators suggest firms remained cautious about expanding headcounts and raising wages. The Government will continue to support employers and workers, it added.