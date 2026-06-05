Singapore Job Seeker's 300 Applications Yield 14 Interviews but No Offers, Sparking Reddit Discussion on Market Realities

A Singaporean job seeker's Reddit post reveals the harsh realities of the current job market, where hundreds of applications and multiple interviews have not resulted in a single job offer, prompting advice from fellow Redditors on interview strategies and the importance of networking.

In the competitive landscape of Singapore 's job market , a recent Reddit post has highlighted a frustrating trend that many job seekers are experiencing: sending out numerous applications and attending multiple interviews only to end up with no concrete job offers.

The individual, posting on the r/singaporejobs subreddit, shared that he had submitted approximately 300 job applications over the past month, targeting technical roles both locally and overseas that aligned with his background. Despite securing around 14 interviews, none have translated into an offer, leaving him to question whether his experience is typical or if a strategic shift is needed.

Redditors responded with a mix of empathy and practical advice, generally agreeing that the application-to-interview ratio is not unusual in today's climate. One commenter noted that even a resume with grammatical errors from their teenage years yielded a better success rate than a polished adult resume, underscoring how challenging the current environment has become. Another pointed out that 14 interviews from 300 applications is actually a decent conversion rate, suggesting the issue likely lies elsewhere.

Feedback centered on potential areas for improvement in the interview process. Some suggested that the job seeker's answers might not be resonating, or that he struggles to articulate his value clearly under pressure. Recommendations included practicing responses aloud, recording oneself, and seeking candid feedback from others. Tailoring answers to each specific role was emphasized as crucial.

Additionally, salary expectations were mentioned as a possible factor; asking for a salary significantly above the role's range could lead to automatic rejection. The most consistent advice revolved around the power of professional networking. Several Redditors stressed that building and maintaining industry connections often leads to better outcomes than cold applications. One tech professional shared that hiring managers they have kept in touch with frequently reach out with job offers, and past employers often ask for referrals.

This highlights the importance of networking events, LinkedIn engagement, and staying in touch with former colleagues. In summary, while the job market remains tough, refining interview skills and leveraging a strong network may improve one's chances. (Note: The original text also contained unrelated snippets about a woman feeling used in a relationship and a mum posting about an AirAsia incident. Those have been omitted as per instructions to focus solely on the substantive news content.





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