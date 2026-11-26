A Singaporean professional opens up about the mental health impact of job hunting, detailing interview rejections and the pressure to secure better pay and housing.

A Singaporean man has publicly shared his distressing experience with the current job market, revealing how the pursuit of better employment has severely impacted his mental well-being. Despite currently holding a job, he has been actively applying for new positions and attending interviews, driven by a desire to increase his income and escape a difficult relationship with his current employer.

On Tuesday, November 24, the individual posted a detailed account on the r/singaporespeaks subreddit, describing feelings of depression, lost direction, and a sense that his life has stagnated. He explained that the rejections he has faced so far have not only damaged his confidence but have also left him feeling desperate and demoralized, with his personal goals appearing increasingly out of reach.

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Interview Setbacks and Rejection Details

The man detailed two specific recent interview experiences that contributed to his declining morale. The first opportunity appeared promising, allowing him to pass two rounds of questioning before the company abruptly stopped communication without providing any feedback or explanation. This experience left him feeling uncertain and undervalued as a candidate.

The second rejection was described as particularly hard to accept due to his perception of his own performance. He stated that he felt he had not presented himself well, noting that the interviewer appeared disinterested, even yawning during his responses. The interaction concluded abruptly when the interviewer asked if he had questions, despite him having already asked several, leading the candidate to believe he had significantly mishandled the situation.

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Financial Goals and Personal Aspirations

Behind his anxiety is a clear set of personal and financial objectives that seem blocked by his current employment status. He articulated that securing one of the desired roles would provide the financial stability needed to purchase a house and a car. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of having increased savings to build retirement funds and manage investments more effectively.

Beyond financial metrics, the job search is tied to his social and romantic life. As a single man, he expressed hope that a new job would allow him to meet new people and potentially find a partner. He viewed the transition to a better role as a catalyst for restarting his personal life, which currently feels paused until a new position is secured.

Community Response and Advice

Responses from the online community offered a mix of empathy and tough love regarding his situation. Several commenters acknowledged that job hunting is inherently difficult, especially when candidates are already feeling emotionally vulnerable. One responder advised taking necessary breaks to recharge while simultaneously focusing on improving interview techniques to build future confidence.

Other users challenged his narrative of defeat, suggesting that he should not allow rejections to define his worth or halt his daily activities. One commenter emphasized that landing a desired job requires persistence rather than complaint, urging him to continue enjoying his hobbies, such as exercise, regardless of the job search outcome. Another user reminded him that rejection is often a numbers game and advised maintaining a detached mindset to avoid emotional devastation from each interview.

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Impact on Daily Routine and Future Outlook

The psychological toll of these setbacks has manifested in his daily routine, with the man admitting to a complete loss of mood and motivation. He described feeling unable to engage in basic self-care activities, including working out or performing his current job duties with enthusiasm. This state of paralysis has led him to feel that his life is on indefinite hold until the employment issue is resolved.

Although he has additional interviews scheduled, his confidence remains shaken. He continues to navigate the job market with a sense of desperation, hoping that future conversations will yield the positive outcome he seeks. The situation underscores the significant emotional pressure faced by professionals in Singapore who are attempting to pivot their careers in a competitive economy.