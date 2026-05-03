Singapore Jobseekers Question Companies Over Lengthy Assignments and 'Ghosting'

A growing number of jobseekers in Singapore are raising concerns about companies assigning extensive tasks during the hiring process, only to ignore applicants afterward, leading to accusations of unpaid labor and exploitative practices.

A growing number of jobseekers in Singapore are voicing concerns about a potentially exploitative practice within the hiring process . The core issue revolves around companies assigning lengthy and demanding tasks to applicants – tasks that can consume days, even weeks, of their time – only to subsequently ignore them or reject their applications without providing feedback.

This leaves candidates feeling as though they have been asked to perform unpaid work, effectively providing value to the company without any reciprocal benefit. The frustration was recently highlighted in a post on the popular online forum r/askSingapore, where a jobseeker directly questioned the motives of certain employers.

The individual sought advice from fellow Singaporeans on how to discern whether a company is genuinely interested in hiring or is simply leveraging applicants to generate free work under the pretense of a job application. The poster detailed multiple experiences where they were given pre-interview assignments requiring substantial time and effort to complete to a high standard. In several instances, they even progressed to interviews where hiring managers thoroughly discussed the submitted work.

Despite this engagement, the outcome was consistently the same: silence or a rejection notice. One particularly disheartening experience involved a hiring manager altering the job requirements *after* the applicant had completed all assignments, suddenly demanding a PhD for a position that previously did not require one. This led the jobseeker to express a strong desire to avoid wasting time on such companies, fearing repeated instances of being ‘ghosted’ after significant investment of effort.

The responses to the original post were varied. Some commenters suggested that the need for free work is limited to creative fields, arguing that tasks like drafting marketing strategies or operational plans represent a negligible fraction of the actual work involved and could easily be generated using AI tools like ChatGPT.

However, a significant number of users agreed that assignments exceeding one day in duration could reasonably be considered unpaid labor. They proposed methods for jobseekers to identify potential exploitation, such as checking if the company has implemented ideas from the assignment on their website or in ongoing projects.

Several commenters even advocated for a more assertive approach, suggesting that applicants send a polite but firm email requesting compensation for their time if they suspect their work has been used by the company without follow-up. This email could escalate to a formal letter of demand, with the threat of filing a complaint with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) if payment is not received.

The discussion highlights a broader concern about fair labor practices and the potential for companies to take advantage of jobseekers in a competitive market. Beyond this, other discussions on social media platforms have surfaced, including a Singaporean mother’s experience with interference from her mother-in-law regarding child discipline, and updates on international agreements like the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA)





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Singapore Jobseekers Hiring Process Unpaid Work Ghosting Employment Labor Practices

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