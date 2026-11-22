A Singapore kindergarten has dismissed a teacher after a video showed her holding a student's chin and swaying it. The Early Childhood Development Agency will receive a formal report regarding this breach of professional conduct.

A Singapore kindergarten has terminated the employment of a teacher following allegations of inappropriate physical conduct toward a young student. The incident, which occurred at a facility on Hougang Avenue 4, involved the teacher holding a child's chin and swaying it from side to side for approximately eight seconds. The school stated it took immediate action upon receiving the report to ensure the safety of all children under its care.

Video Evidence of Teacher Actions

The investigation was triggered when a concerned party submitted a fifty-six-second video to the kindergarten. The footage captures a group of approximately ten children in school uniforms participating in a dance rehearsal on a basketball court. The video clearly shows the female teacher interacting with one young girl who was part of the group.

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In the recording, the teacher is seen bending down and shouting at the child. She then uses her hand to hold the girl's chin, physically pushing the child's face upward. She continues to sway the child's head from side to side for a duration of about eight seconds. After this interaction, the teacher leads the rest of the children away from the court while the affected girl follows behind, visibly wiping tears from her eyes.

Immediate Suspension and Termination

Upon receiving the complaint and reviewing the evidence, the kindergarten administration launched an immediate internal investigation. The institution suspended the teacher involved while the inquiry was conducted. Once the investigation concluded, the school determined that the actions constituted a serious violation of professional ethics.

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The kindergarten officially terminated the teacher's employment as a result of these findings. The school emphasized that it takes the safety and well-being of its students extremely seriously. They confirmed that they are committed to maintaining a learning environment that is both safe and respectful for all children.

Reporting to Authorities and Parent Communication

The kindergarten has indicated that it plans to submit a formal report to the Early Childhood Development Agency regarding this incident. This step ensures that the relevant regulatory body is aware of the breach of conduct by the educator. The agency oversees standards in early childhood care and education within the region.

Additionally, the school contacted the parents of the student involved in the incident. The administration expressed willingness to maintain ongoing communication with the family. They stated their intention to monitor the student's physical and mental well-being in the aftermath of the event. This proactive approach aims to address any potential distress caused to the child.

Context of Hougang Community Safety

This incident is part of a broader pattern of behavioral issues recently reported in the Hougang area. In a separate case occurring in the same neighborhood, police arrested eight teenagers for alleged late-night door-knocking pranks. These pranks caused significant distress to residents and neighbors in a residential block.

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Authorities received multiple reports regarding the noise disturbances caused by the teenagers this year. The police intervention highlights ongoing concerns about youth behavior and community safety in the locality. Meanwhile, the kindergarten continues to reinforce its commitment to appropriate disciplinary standards for all staff members.