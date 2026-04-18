Singapore Launches 17th Neighbourhood Renewal Programme, Benefiting 29,000 Households

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced the 17th Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) and the third Silver Upgrading Programme (SUP), set to improve living conditions for thousands of HDB residents across Singapore, with a focus on resident feedback and senior-friendly enhancements.

Singapore is set to embark on its 17th Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP), a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the living environment for approximately 29,000 households across 17 HDB neighbourhoods. National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat revealed the details of this latest batch of upgrades at a community gathering in Sembawang on Saturday, April 18.

The ambitious project carries an estimated cost exceeding $130 million, with the improvements slated to benefit residents in diverse estates including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Chai Chee, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong, Sembawang, Sengkang, Serangoon, Toa Payoh, Woodlands, and Yishun. The NRP, first established in August 2007, traditionally focuses on rejuvenating HDB blocks built before 1995, concentrating on improvements at both the individual block and precinct levels. Recognizing the evolving needs and the longevity of public housing, the programme's scope was extended in 2025 to encompass blocks constructed up to 1999. A key characteristic of the NRP is its resident-centric approach. Upgrading works are meticulously planned and executed based on direct feedback from residents regarding their aspirations for their neighbourhood. This could translate into the addition of desirable amenities such as dedicated fitness trails for active living, comfortable seating areas for social interaction, and versatile communal spaces designed to foster community bonding. The financial burden of these extensive upgrades is entirely shouldered by the Government, with the implementation responsibilities falling to the respective Town Councils. These Town Councils will then appoint their own design consultants and construction contractors to carry out the planned enhancements. Since its inception, the NRP has seen substantial investment, with over $1.6 billion allocated to fund a total of 264 projects across the island. These projects have collectively benefited approximately 315,000 households. To date, 141 of these projects have been successfully completed, impacting around 199,000 households, while the remaining 105 projects are currently in various stages of ongoing work. In addition to the broad-reaching NRP, Minister Chee Hong Tat also announced the selection of 10 HDB precincts within Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, and Queenstown for the third phase of the Silver Upgrading Programme (SUP). Launched in 2024, the SUP is a targeted initiative designed to ensure that residents living in older precincts, which have already benefited from previous upgrading works, can still access senior-friendly modifications. This programme acknowledges the importance of adapting housing for an aging population, ensuring continued comfort and accessibility. The construction and upgrading works for these 10 SUP precincts are anticipated to commence in the latter half of 2026, with a projected completion timeline extending through the second half of 2028. This dual approach of comprehensive neighbourhood renewal and specialized senior-focused upgrades underscores Singapore's commitment to creating inclusive, vibrant, and age-friendly living environments for all its residents





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Neighbourhood Renewal Programme Silver Upgrading Programme HDB Upgrading Public Housing Community Development

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