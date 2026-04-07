Singapore Launches Accreditation Scheme to Enhance Car-Sharing Standards and Consumer Confidence

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) have introduced a new accreditation scheme for car-sharing businesses in Singapore. The scheme aims to improve service standards, address consumer concerns, and build confidence in car-sharing as a viable transportation alternative.

Consumers in Singapore who utilize car-sharing services from accredited operators will soon benefit from enhanced assurance regarding the condition and roadworthiness of the vehicles they rent. This improvement stems from the introduction of a new accreditation scheme for the car-sharing industry, jointly established by the Consumers Association of Singapore ( CASE ) and the Land Transport Authority ( LTA ).

The scheme, known as the CaseTrust-LTA Joint Accreditation Scheme for Car-Sharing Businesses (Silver), aims to elevate service quality across the car-sharing sector while addressing prevalent consumer concerns such as ensuring proper vehicle maintenance, establishing pricing transparency, and streamlining dispute resolution processes. The development of this scheme involved close collaboration between CASE, LTA, and various industry stakeholders, resulting in a comprehensive framework designed to improve car-sharing services across four key areas: safety, roadworthiness, and hygiene; pricing and membership renewals; liabilities related to late returns and vehicle damages; and the efficient handling of disputes. The standards set by the accreditation scheme are intended to build consumer confidence and support the nation's vision for a more sustainable and car-lite future. The introduction of this scheme is particularly timely, given the increasing interest in car-sharing services fueled by rising fuel prices and the escalating costs associated with car ownership. Car-sharing presents a flexible and cost-effective alternative for individuals who require occasional access to a vehicle, thereby contributing to reduced reliance on private car ownership. However, as the popularity of car-sharing grows, so do concerns regarding the safety of the vehicles, hidden costs, and accountability of the operators. The accreditation scheme directly addresses these concerns by establishing clearer standards concerning maintenance practices, transparent pricing policies, and efficient dispute resolution mechanisms. This initiative signifies a proactive effort to protect consumer interests while simultaneously supporting the growth of shared mobility options. \The accreditation scheme’s requirements for safety, roadworthiness, and hygiene necessitate that car-sharing operators maintain comprehensive maintenance records for auditing purposes. They must ensure that each vehicle undergoes servicing either every 10,000 kilometers or every six months, whichever comes first. This ensures that vehicles are regularly inspected, maintained, and kept in a safe and clean operating condition. Regarding pricing and membership renewals, the scheme mandates full transparency, requiring operators to disclose all prices and any additional surcharges upfront. Membership subscriptions and renewals must follow an opt-in model, and operators are prohibited from charging renewal fees when user accounts are temporarily suspended. This measure safeguards consumers from unexpected charges and provides them with greater control over their memberships. Concerning liabilities for late returns and damages, the scheme requires operators to provide clear and unambiguous rules on customer liability, including fees for late returns, repair charges, and any excess payable in the event of an accident or damage to the vehicle. Additionally, operators are obligated to offer a collision damage waiver, which serves as a financial safety net for users, enabling them to limit their financial exposure in the event of an accident. \Dispute resolution is another critical aspect addressed by the scheme. Operators are required to acknowledge receipt of complaints within three working days and to resolve disputes within 21 working days of the consumer filing a complaint, subject to reasonable operational considerations. This commitment to timely and efficient dispute resolution demonstrates a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and consumer protection. Mr. Ng Lang, the Chief Executive of the Land Transport Authority, emphasized the importance of car-sharing in supporting Singapore's vision for a car-lite society, stating that the accreditation scheme reinforces safety and service standards and provides consumers with confidence in the reliability and safety of car-sharing services. Mr. Melvin Yong, President of CASE, highlighted the growing popularity of car-sharing due to increasing car ownership costs, while also acknowledging the rising consumer concerns surrounding vehicle maintenance and pricing clarity. He added that the accreditation scheme effectively addresses these concerns by enforcing strict maintenance standards, promoting transparent pricing practices, and ensuring prompt dispute resolution. This concerted effort by CASE and the LTA signifies a proactive step towards building consumer trust and fostering a more sustainable transport ecosystem. The accreditation scheme provides an additional layer of assurance to consumers, making car-sharing a more reliable and appealing choice for those seeking alternative transportation options. Furthermore, the scheme's implementation coincides with broader national initiatives aimed at reducing private car ownership and promoting sustainable transportation alternatives





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