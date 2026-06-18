Singapore Launches Global Mayor Initiative, Sparks Debate on Role and Value of Mayors

Singapore's new Mayoral Fellowship aims to create opportunities for city leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and learn from one another. However, the initiative has drawn sceptical reactions online, with many Singaporeans questioning the role and value of mayors in the country.

Singapore has launched a new global mayor initiative, sparking questions about the need for highly paid mayors in the country. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled the Mayoral Fellowship , aimed at creating opportunities for city leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and learn from one another.

The new initiative joins two existing programmes under the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize Network. The inaugural group of fellows includes mayors from Agra, Bucharest, Kigali, and Tshwane, while former mayors of Helsinki and Paris will participate as visiting fellows. The programme is intended to provide a platform for mayors to engage candidly with one another, share both successes and failures, and build long-term relationships that could lead to future partnerships and cooperation.

However, news of the fellowship quickly drew sceptical reactions online, with many Singaporeans questioning the role and value of mayors in the country. Some netizens wondered how Singapore's participation in the fellowship would work, given that the country has five mayors despite being a single city-state. Others argued that city-to-city exchanges would be more useful if they involved officials directly responsible for implementing policies rather than elected or appointed political figures.

The controversy around Singapore's mayors has been one of the country's longest-running political debates, resurfacing almost every election cycle and budget debate. Singapore has five mayors, each heading a Community Development Council (CDC) that covers one of the country's five districts. The CDCs were created in 1997 to coordinate community programmes, social initiatives, and partnerships across multiple constituencies.

Today, they are perhaps best known for administering CDC vouchers, but they also run programmes involving job matching, community outreach, volunteerism, and support for vulnerable groups. This is where much of the controversy begins.

Prime Minister Wong noted that city leaders around the world are grappling with many of the same issues, including how to harness technology while ensuring no one is left behind, how to strengthen social cohesion in increasingly diverse societies, and how to meet infrastructure needs while keeping cities sustainable and liveable. He stressed that cities do not need to tackle these challenges in isolation because they can learn from one another's experiences.

The new Mayoral Fellowship will broaden learning and exchange opportunities beyond cities that have won the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize. It joins two existing programmes under the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize Network: the Research Fellowship and the Urban Leaders' Fellowship. Mr Wong said the programme is intended to provide a platform for mayors to engage candidly with one another, share both successes and failures, and build long-term relationships that could lead to future partnerships and cooperation.

He also highlighted Singapore's longstanding approach to policymaking, saying the country has always been guided by pragmatism rather than ideology. We try different approaches, we keep what works, and we change what does not, and above all, we focus on what delivers the best outcomes for Singapore and Singaporeans.

However, news of the fellowship quickly drew sceptical reactions online, with many Singaporeans using the announcement to revisit longstanding questions about the role and value of mayors in Singapore. One commenter referred to New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, writing that Mamdani would be laughing his ass off at what their mayors do. Others questioned how Singapore's participation in the fellowship would work, given that the country has five mayors despite being a single city-state.

So which of the 5 mayors represents SG in the city-to-city cooperation? Do we need a new mayor to do global work like representing the country at international events? Another commenter suggested that Singapore's system could attract scrutiny from foreign counterparts. Wish we could see the reaction when foreigners and foreign mayors learn one city has 5 mayors and their salaries and workloads and lack of elections.

Embarrassment. I still do not understand the need for mayors. What next? Sheriffs? one netizen remarked.

Others argued that city-to-city exchanges would be more useful if they involved officials directly responsible for implementing policies rather than elected or appointed political figures. I wonder what's the point of all this. Mayors are essentially only figureheads; they are never the ones on the ground planning projects, doing the calculations and feasibility studies and finding solutions for problems that crop up.

The commenter added that when a city successfully addresses a particular challenge, it would make more sense to send specialists and officials directly involved in the work to study the solution





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