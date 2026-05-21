Singapore Launches Green 100 Initiative to Encourage SMEs to Embrace Sustainability

Singapore launched a national movement called Green 100 to encourage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt green measures. The initiative aims to shift the mindset that sustainability is a cost, and instead, highlight its importance for business success in a climate-impaired world.

Singapore launched a national movement called Green 100 to encourage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt green measures. The initiative aims to shift the mindset that sustainability is a cost, and instead, highlight its importance for business success in a climate-impaired world.

The movement, launched during the Singapore Climate Transition Forum, involves large enterprises, known as 'Queen Bees', leading the way for SMEs along their supply chains and business networks towards sustainability reporting. Large enterprises are uniquely positioned to support the sustainability ecosystem by strengthening supplier capabilities, aggregating demand for greener products and services, and creating incentives for transition across their network. The Green 100 framework, launched by Enterprise Singapore, provides a technical reference for organizations to progress towards environmental sustainability.

The program aims to help large businesses work more closely with SMEs along their value chain on sustainability efforts. It will also support SMEs in becoming more environmentally competitive and resilient, while speeding up the adoption of the TR framework across the wider business ecosystem.

To drive Green 100, the Council for a Competitive Climate Transition (C3T) will partner with Gprnt, a digital platform by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the Singapore Environment Council to provide SMEs with a simplified pathway. SMEs can sign up on the Green 100 website or respond to email invitations from participating large enterprises. They will then be directed to Gprnt to complete a simplified disclosure for free, with the process taking around 10 minutes for most SMEs.

The Green 100 badge comes with a unique digital identifier to support third-party verification and give SMEs access to opportunities. They will also be listed on the Green 100 supplier registry, boosting their visibility among buyers seeking sustainability-ready suppliers. These SMEs will also have access to the Green 100 network, which will share alerts on green procurement tenders and sustainable financing opportunities.

As of Thursday, 22 large corporates have signed up for Green 100, including Bank of China, Carousell, Keppel, Mandai, Maybank, OCBC, Resorts World Sentosa, SMRT, and Singapore Polytechnic. A total of 33 SMEs, ranging from construction contractors to laundry service providers, have also signed up. These include Kimly Construction, Orchid Laundry, Samwoh Corporation, California Laundry, and SFS Logistics. Future phases of Green 100 will help companies progress towards the higher levels detailed in the TR framework.





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Green 100 Sustainability Smes Singapore Climate Transition Business Environment Green Badge Supply Chain Procurement Financing Green Framework Enterprise Singapore C3T Gprnt Singapore Environment Council

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lover Girl's A Matter Of Time Tour In Singapore - A Theatrical SpectacleLaufey performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 19, 2026, giving a live performance that involved jazz, classical, and modern pop. She took the audience on a journey through five acts and an emotional encore, showcasing her powerful jazz vocals and interaction with the fans.

Read more »

Keppel, Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and telecom industry in SingaporeThe passage is about the events surrounding the collapse of a proposed merger between M1 and Simba, a telecom operator in Singapore. It also highlights the impact of this event on Keppel's asset-light transformation plans and comments on the cost pressures and declining average revenue per user (ARPU) in the Singapore telecom industry.

Read more »

Gardenia moves bakery production to Johor Bahru amid global environment challenges, Singapore to remain key hub for key functionsGardenia, a Singapore-based bakery company, is relocating its Pandan Loop manufacturing facility's bakery production to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, in a strategic step to enhance operational efficiency and build a more resilient supply chain. The company will cease production at Pandan Loop on June 30, resulting in the retrenchment of 141 employees. Singapore will remain Gardenia's central hub for key functions such as brand management, product development, quality and regulatory oversight, daily distribution, and supply chain operations. The spokesperson also emphasized that Singapore's 'made in Singapore' heritage remains firm and that the company remains committed to serving Singapore consumers over the long term.

Read more »

Progress Singapore Party Secretary-General Admires Late Singapore Leader Dr Goh Keng SweeLeong Mun Wai, the secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, attended the launch of a new book by Dr Phua Swee Liang, the widow of late Singapore leader Dr Goh Keng Swee, expressing his admiration for Dr Goh as a founding father, outstanding political leader, and visionary economic planner

Read more »