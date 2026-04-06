Singapore Launches New Council to Support Businesses in Managing Climate Risks

A new council, jointly led by the National Climate Change Secretariat and the Singapore Business Federation, will provide support for Singapore businesses to manage climate risks. The council's focus will be on providing practical guidance and resources to address rising temperatures and extreme weather events, aligning with Singapore's broader sustainability goals and the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Singapore is bolstering its support for businesses to proactively address the growing challenges of climate change . A new council, collaboratively spearheaded by the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), is being established to provide practical guidance and resources for companies.

This initiative aims to equip businesses with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of climate risks, including rising temperatures and the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. The council's establishment marks a significant step in Singapore's commitment to fostering a climate-resilient economy, ensuring that businesses are well-prepared to adapt to the changing climate landscape and contribute to the nation's broader sustainability goals. This collaborative approach recognizes the crucial role businesses play in mitigating climate impacts and promoting sustainable practices across various sectors. The focus will be on providing tangible support, facilitating knowledge sharing, and fostering innovation in climate-related solutions within the business community. This initiative also represents a concerted effort to translate national climate commitments into actionable strategies at the enterprise level, driving a more sustainable and resilient future for Singapore. The NCCS and SBF are working together to develop specific programs and resources to assist businesses. These resources would help businesses by providing them with practical insights and strategies to mitigate climate risks effectively. The council will offer expert guidance, training programs, and access to relevant information and technologies to empower businesses to adopt climate-friendly practices. This includes promoting energy efficiency, transitioning to renewable energy sources, implementing sustainable supply chain management, and developing climate risk assessments. The aim is to create a supportive ecosystem where businesses can learn from each other, share best practices, and collaborate on innovative solutions to address climate change challenges. Moreover, the council will facilitate the integration of climate considerations into business operations, enabling companies to make informed decisions and build long-term resilience. The collaboration between the NCCS and SBF underscores the government's commitment to work closely with the business sector to achieve sustainability targets and create a competitive advantage for Singaporean businesses in a rapidly changing global environment. This comprehensive approach reflects Singapore's ambition to be a leader in sustainable development and demonstrates its dedication to fostering a green economy that benefits both the environment and the economy. The initiative's success will depend on the active participation of businesses across various industries, the availability of comprehensive resources, and ongoing evaluation and refinement of the programs and support offered. The council's efforts will be closely monitored, and adjustments will be made as needed to ensure that it remains relevant and effective in helping businesses meet their climate-related goals. The council's activities will align with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, a whole-of-nation movement to advance sustainable development. The plan covers areas such as energy, green buildings, sustainable transport, and waste management. Businesses are encouraged to align their operations with the plan's objectives and actively contribute to its success. The new council's initiatives are expected to encourage businesses to innovate and embrace new technologies to reduce their carbon footprint and promote a circular economy. The council will provide platforms for businesses to showcase their sustainability efforts and receive recognition for their achievements. This will not only promote best practices but also incentivize further action and drive broader adoption of climate-friendly practices across various sectors. The government's continued investment in climate change initiatives and its support for businesses reflect Singapore's commitment to building a sustainable and resilient future. It is a sign of long-term planning, fostering sustainable growth and resilience against climate change impacts. Overall, this initiative signifies Singapore’s commitment to providing tangible support to businesses, enabling them to navigate the complexities of climate change and contributing to a sustainable future for the nation





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Climate Change Singapore Business Support Sustainability National Climate Change Secretariat Singapore Business Federation

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