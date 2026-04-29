Singapore Launches New Workgroup to Address Declining Fertility Rate

A new inter-agency workgroup has been formed in Singapore to tackle the country’s record-low fertility rate of 0.87. The group will focus on mobilizing societal support for marriage and parenthood, examining financial, social, and workplace factors, and proposing policy changes to encourage families.

Singapore is launching a new inter-agency workgroup dedicated to addressing the nation’s declining fertility rate , which recently hit a record low of 0.87. This initiative, known as the Marriage and Parenthood Reset workgroup, signifies a shift in approach from solely relying on financial incentives to fostering a broader societal support system for those considering marriage and parenthood.

Chaired by Minister Indranee Rajah, the group comprises key political office holders from various ministries including Health, Education, Manpower, and others. The workgroup’s mandate extends to a comprehensive examination of factors influencing these life decisions, encompassing financial burdens, work-life balance, housing accessibility, healthcare provisions, pre-school options, and educational opportunities. The core strategy revolves around mobilizing a diverse range of stakeholders – employers, religious organizations, and the community at large – to create a national, collective effort.

Recognizing that decisions about family are deeply personal and influenced by intangible factors, the workgroup aims to cultivate a mindset shift that normalizes and encourages marriage and parenthood. This involves addressing societal perceptions and reducing stigma surrounding fertility treatments, alongside promoting progressive workplace practices that prioritize work-life harmony. The group will initially focus on reviewing existing government policies to enhance support for families, particularly concerning the cost of raising children and securing affordable housing.

Extensive engagement with the public will be undertaken to gather feedback and secure commitment from all sectors of society. The workgroup’s first meeting was held in March, and a full report with findings is expected in early 2027, though interim recommendations may be released sooner. The urgency of this initiative stems from the potentially severe consequences of a continued decline in the total fertility rate (TFR).

Minister Rajah emphasized that the situation is an ‘existential issue’ for Singapore, requiring immediate and comprehensive action to prevent irreversible demographic shifts. The workgroup will concentrate on three key areas: developing a long-term roadmap to reshape societal attitudes towards marriage and parenthood, proposing policy adjustments to address critical concerns and facilitate these shifts, and galvanizing society to actively support Singaporeans throughout their family journeys.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will specifically review pre-school accessibility and affordability, building upon recent enhancements to parental leave policies. The goal is not merely to increase the TFR but also to create an environment where young people have more opportunities to connect, and those contemplating parenthood feel confident in the support available to them. This represents a fundamental ‘reset’ in how Singapore approaches its demographic challenges





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