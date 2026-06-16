Singapore Launches S$115m Research and Innovation Programme to Transform Built Environment

Singapore has launched a S$115 million research and innovation programme to transform the country's built environment. The programme will focus on optimising land, sea and underground spaces while adapting to climate change.

A S$115 million research and innovation programme is being launched in Singapore to transform the country's built environment . The programme will focus on optimising land, sea and underground spaces while adapting to climate change .

The funding will also support the advancement of nature-based solutions to improve overall liveability. According to Second National Development Minister Indranee Rajah, cities are changing their approach to urban challenges. This shift involves scaling solutions and adopting a societal approach, rather than a government-led one. Minister Rajah notes that such changes are possible through partnerships with citizens, firms and countries.

These partnerships will become crucial as cities become denser, with the goal of achieving liveable and sustainable cities. The programme aims to address the challenges posed by climate change and urbanisation. By optimising land use and advancing nature-based solutions, Singapore can create more livable and sustainable cities. The research will also explore ways to adapt to climate change, such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

This will involve the development of new technologies and infrastructure. The programme will also support the creation of new jobs and industries, contributing to Singapore's economic growth. The Second National Development Minister has stated that cities must work together to address the challenges of urbanisation and climate change. This requires a collaborative approach, involving governments, citizens, firms and countries.

By working together, cities can create more livable and sustainable environments. The programme will also support the development of new technologies and infrastructure, such as green buildings and sustainable transportation systems. This will help to reduce the environmental impact of urbanisation and create more livable cities. The programme will also explore ways to improve air and water quality, reduce waste and promote sustainable consumption patterns.

This will involve the development of new policies and regulations, as well as the creation of new jobs and industries. The Second National Development Minister has stated that cities must work together to address the challenges of urbanisation and climate change. This requires a collaborative approach, involving governments, citizens, firms and countries. By working together, cities can create more livable and sustainable environments





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