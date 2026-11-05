Singapore Launches SG for Humanity Network to Boost Gaza Aid

Singapore establishes a new government-backed humanitarian network to streamline aid delivery to Gaza. The initiative connects major local NGOs with state resources to enhance relief efforts and volunteer opportunities.

Singapore has officially launched the SG for Humanity network, a strategic initiative designed to synchronize government support with established non-profit organizations to enhance humanitarian relief in Gaza. This new collaborative framework aims to streamline the delivery of aid and expand volunteer opportunities for Singapore an citizens. The Ministry for Community, Culture and Youth, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will facilitate connections between local groups and overseas humanitarian partners to ensure resources reach those in need more effectively.

Core Mechanism of the Humanitarian Network

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Abdul Hamid explained that the primary objective of the network is to strengthen the last-mile delivery of humanitarian assistance. While mobilizing funds is essential, the government recognizes that logistical challenges often hinder the effective distribution of supplies on the ground. By facilitating engagement with foreign authorities, the government aims to remove bureaucratic hurdles that aid groups sometimes encounter. This structured approach allows local organizations to operate with greater assurance and efficiency when coordinating with international partners and regional authorities.

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The network serves as a central hub to identify collaborative opportunities among leading local non-profits. The four founding members of this initiative are Humanity Matters, Mercy Relief, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, and Singapore Red Cross. These organizations have been actively fundraising and providing relief supplies since the conflict intensified. Under the new framework, these groups will continue to lead their respective humanitarian programs while benefiting from government-facilitated connections. This partnership model ensures that established expertise in humanitarian aid is leveraged effectively through state-supported channels.

Stakeholder Positions and Government Support

The Singapore Government has provided significant financial backing to support these efforts, having contributed over $25 million in humanitarian aid for affected civilians since October 2023. This assistance has been distributed through approximately 11 tranches from the government alone. Additionally, in 2025, the Singapore Government provided S$1 million in seed funding, distributed equally among the four aid groups. This funding is specifically designated to support public fundraising activities and humanitarian assistance efforts for Gaza. The financial support underscores the state's commitment to sustaining long-term relief operations.

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Acting Minister Zaqy Abdul Hamid highlighted that the willingness to help is widespread among Singaporeans. The government aims to create more structured avenues for citizens to act on their compassion. For instance, the network could facilitate the deployment of doctors and nurses who wish to volunteer on the ground. Many medical professionals have expressed interest in contributing directly, but a government platform provides the necessary assurance for such deployments. This structured volunteering pathway helps channel pent-up compassion into organized, professional relief efforts.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, following the Hamas attack on Israel that killed approximately 1,200 people. Israeli retaliatory strikes have since resulted in the deaths of more than 74,000 people, according to figures tracked by Reuters and the Gaza Health Ministry. Beyond Gaza, the network also addresses the needs of displaced Palestinians across the region. Singaporeans working in Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have expressed a desire to support affected communities in these areas. The network provides a mechanism to divert aid to these locations as well.

Aid groups supported by this initiative have already provided mobile clinics, psychosocial assistance to children, and essential services such as water and sanitation. To further strengthen these efforts, Zaqy Abdul Hamid will visit Egypt in the coming weeks. This working visit involves meetings with Egyptian authorities and humanitarian partners to discuss additional ways Singapore can support relief efforts. Egypt plays a central role in facilitating humanitarian assistance to Gaza, making this diplomatic engagement critical. The SG for Humanity network represents a significant step in professionalizing and scaling Singapore's response to the ongoing crisis.