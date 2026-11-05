Singapore Launches SG for Humanity Network to Coordinate Gaza Aid

Singapore launched the SG for Humanity network on Nov 5, 2026, bringing together the government and four humanitarian organisations to strengthen Gaza relief efforts and expand opportunities for Singaporeans to contribute.

Singapore launched the SG for Humanity network on Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, bringing together the government, humanitarian organisations and the community to strengthen humanitarian assistance for people affected by the crisis in Gaza.

The network focuses on strengthening humanitarian partnerships and improving the delivery of aid on the ground, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY). It will also broaden opportunities for Singaporeans across communities to contribute to this whole-of-nation effort.

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SG For Humanity Network Launches To Aid Gaza

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, and Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Transport Baey Yam Keng attended the launch at Humanity Matters headquarters in Geylang. Speaking to the media, Zaqy said his involvement in four humanitarian missions for Gaza had convinced him that more could be done to help people affected by the crisis.

He said many Singaporeans he had spoken to shared that sentiment. So, to me, the willingness to help is there. We need to create more ways for Singaporeans to act, he added. It is not just about raising funds or collecting supplies.

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We want to work closely with our partners overseas to ensure that families and children who need it most get the help they need. MCCY will facilitate the network by bringing together four established humanitarian organisations as initial partners: Humanity Matters, Mercy Relief, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, and Singapore Red Cross. The network will harness the organisations existing expertise, capabilities and overseas partnerships, providing a common platform for closer collaboration and identifying opportunities for joint initiatives.

The participating organisations will continue to lead their own humanitarian programmes. Zaqy said the network would give Singaporeans more ways to contribute beyond donations, including by volunteering their time and expertise. There is more assurance when they feel that the government is supporting and this is a government initiative or government platform that they can rely on, he said.

While the four partner organisations had developed their own fundraising efforts and overseas networks, there was scope to better connect their work with Singaporeans who wanted to help, he said. Zhulkarnain said the four organisations brought different strengths to the network, including experience in medical treatment, water treatment, food assistance and mobile clinics. Pooling their resources and capabilities would allow them to build on one anothers strengths.

Government Coordination Ensures Aid Reaches Beneficiaries

Zhulkarnain said the government would play a coordinating role, including helping the organisations work with recognised overseas partners and navigate regulatory and security requirements in the countries where they operate. We want to make sure that our Singaporean contributions and donations are channelled in the right way, and would be received by the communities that would benefit directly from those contributions, he said. The government will complement these efforts by facilitating engagement with overseas authorities and humanitarian partners.

Zaqy said this could include coordinating partnerships and initiatives in countries such as Egypt. He said Singaporeans based in the region could also be involved, while those at home could contribute through fundraising, packing supplies and awareness campaigns. Medical support could also be provided through clinics and hospitals in the region by drawing on existing links with organisations such as the Egyptian Red Crescent and Palestinian Red Crescent Society, he added.

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Zaqy said humanitarian operations have to contend not only with access restrictions around Gaza but also with the wider security situation in the Middle East. Government facilitation could help humanitarian organisations coordinate when and where they could operate safely, including by sharing information on security conditions. Despite the challenges, he said there was scope to do more from countries surrounding Gaza even when opportunities to deliver assistance directly into the territory were limited.

Singapore had previously taken part in humanitarian airdrops, but such operations depended on available access windows. Since October 2023, the Singapore Government, humanitarian organisations and the community have contributed over S$25 million of humanitarian aid to support essential needs such as food, healthcare, clean water, shelter and education.

Humanitarian Organisations Detail Fundraising And Relief Efforts

The four organisations have been involved in fundraising, delivering relief supplies and working with international and regional partners, including the Egyptian Red Crescent and Palestinian Red Crescent Society, to channel aid to affected civilians. In 2025, the Singapore Government provided S$1 million in seed funding, distributed equally among the four organisations, to support their efforts.

Humanity Matters is a ground-up Singapore humanitarian non-profit organisation that has undertaken two fundraising campaigns and launched 10 overseas humanitarian deployments through Egypt and Jordan between Nov 2023 and October this year, facilitating over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to affected communities in Gaza. Mercy Relief, an independent disaster agency in Singapore, has held two fundraising campaigns for Gaza since Nov 2023.

Senior Minister Visits Egypt To Expand Support

In the coming weeks, Zaqy will visit Egypt, a key gateway for humanitarian assistance into Gaza, to engage authorities and humanitarian partners on how Singapore can further support relief efforts. The initiative was unveiled alongside Zhulkarnain and Baey. Building on Singapore's existing humanitarian contributions, the network will enable Singapore to do more, creating more opportunities for Singaporeans to support whole-of-nation relief efforts through fundraising, volunteering, and contributing their professional skills and expertise.

Beyond mobilising funds and resources, SG for Humanity explores further ways Singapore can strengthen the last-mile delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by the crisis in Gaza.