Minister Grace Fu announces Singapore Cooperation Programme on Climate at COP31, pledging US$500,000 to Pacific Resilience Facility to boost global adaptation efforts.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu announced a new international climate initiative and a financial pledge during Singapore's national statement at the high-level segment of the United Nations Climate Change Conference ( COP31). The announcement took place on November 17 in New York, marking a significant step in Singapore's efforts to align with broader global sustainability targets.

Launch Of Singapore Cooperation Programme On Climate

Grace Fu introduced the Singapore Cooperation Programme on Climate, a new platform designed to share Singapore's development experience and expertise with partner countries. This initiative is an expansion of the country's long-standing Singapore Cooperation Programme, which traditionally focuses on general development support. The new climate-focused arm aims to provide a more comprehensive suite of solutions that address the specific needs of developing nations facing environmental challenges.

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The National Climate Change Secretariat described the programme as a strategic move to augment traditional technical assistance with modern financial and research tools. These tools include blended finance mechanisms, direct grants, advisory services, and dedicated climate research projects. By integrating these elements, Singapore aims to create a practical framework that enhances the climate mitigation and resilience capabilities of partner nations across the globe.

Pacific Resilience Facility Financial Pledge

As a concrete component of this international commitment, Singapore will provide a one-off voluntary contribution of US$500,000 to the Pacific Resilience Facility. This financial support is targeted at small-scale, community-level projects within the Pacific region. The funds are intended to strengthen local resilience against the impacts of climate change and natural disasters, which disproportionately affect island nations and vulnerable coastal communities.

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The National Climate Change Secretariat emphasized that this contribution reflects Singapore's belief in South-South cooperation. The goal is to facilitate practical, mutually beneficial climate action that delivers tangible results on the ground. By focusing on community-level interventions, Singapore aims to ensure that international support reaches the most vulnerable populations directly.

Strategic Focus Areas For Climate Cooperation

Grace Fu outlined that the Singapore Cooperation Programme on Climate will concentrate on three primary areas of cooperation: carbon markets, climate resilience, and climate transition. These pillars represent the critical junctures where international support can have the most significant impact on long-term sustainability. The National Climate Change Secretariat noted that the specific mix of support may vary depending on the unique needs of each partner country.

Depending on local requirements, the programme may also include elements of climate financing, advisory services, pilot projects, and research partnerships. This flexible approach allows Singapore to tailor its assistance effectively. It ensures that the support provided is not only relevant but also actionable, addressing the immediate and long-term challenges faced by developing economies.

Urgency Of Implementation At COP31

Delivering Singapore's national statement, Grace Fu highlighted sobering data from the World Meteorological Organization regarding the accelerating pace of climate change. She noted that 2025 is projected to be among the three warmest years on record. Global average temperatures reached approximately 1.43 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels last year, a figure that continues to strain communities, livelihoods, and critical systems across Asia and beyond.

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In her closing remarks, Fu stressed that the next phase of global climate cooperation must prioritize implementation over declarations. She urged the COP31 summit to demonstrate that multilateral cooperation can drive actual delivery. Singapore committed to enhancing domestic efforts, working with regional partners, and contributing internationally to achieve the collective goal of combating climate change, despite the mounting global challenges.