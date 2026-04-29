Singapore Launches Tender for Hydrogen-Ready Power Plants to Meet Growing Electricity Demand

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) of Singapore has initiated a tender for up to three new hydrogen-ready natural gas power plants to address the country's increasing electricity demand. The first unit is set to be operational by 2031, with additional units following by 2032. Each plant will generate at least 600 MW, enough to power over 864,000 four-room flats annually. The move is part of Singapore's strategy to ensure energy stability while transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Singapore 's Energy Market Authority (EMA) has launched a tender for the construction of up to three new hydrogen-ready natural gas power plants to meet the nation's growing electricity demand .

The initiative aims to ensure a stable and reliable energy supply while transitioning towards cleaner energy sources in the long term. The first unit is expected to be operational by 2031, with up to two additional units following by 2032. Each plant will have a capacity of at least 600 megawatts (MW), sufficient to power more than 864,000 four-room flats annually, according to the Economic Development Board.

The increased demand for electricity is driven by high-consumption sectors such as semiconductors and data centers, which have seen steady growth over the years. EMA projects that Singapore's peak electricity demand will rise by 2.4% to 4.8% annually over the next decade. The new power plants will be privately built, owned, and operated, reflecting Singapore's strategy to diversify its energy portfolio. These hydrogen-ready facilities will play a crucial role in maintaining baseload power while the country explores alternative energy solutions.

EMA Chief Executive Puah Kok Keong emphasized the importance of timely investments in generation capacity to meet the rising electricity needs of homes, businesses, and daily life. The tender process for the 2031 unit will close on June 24, while bids for the 2032 units are due by September 30.

The plants will complement existing infrastructure and contribute to Singapore's energy security, particularly amid global uncertainties such as the Middle East conflict, which has led to a 2% increase in electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026. The turbines in Singapore's power plants are designed to operate on both gas and diesel, providing flexibility in energy sourcing. This initiative underscores Singapore's commitment to balancing immediate energy needs with long-term sustainability goals





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