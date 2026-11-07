Singapore Launches #ThankYouPTWorkers Campaign Amid Sector Pay Raises

The Land Transport Authority launches a social media appreciation campaign following a Hillion Mall event, as Singapore increases bus driver salaries to $4,000 to boost retention and workforce growth.

Singapore has officially launched the #ThankYouPTWorkers initiative to encourage commuters to recognize the contributions of public transport staff on social media platforms. This campaign follows a recent appreciation carnival held at Hillion Mall on November 7, which honored the front-line and behind-the-scenes personnel responsible for maintaining the city-state's transit network. The event served as a platform to highlight the dedication of workers who ensure the seamless operation of buses and trains across the island.

Appreciation Event Celebrates Transit Staff

The Public Transport Workers' Appreciation carnival brought together approximately 20 workers to receive tokens of appreciation from Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, who served as the guest of honor. Minister Siow, who also holds the portfolio of Second Minister for Finance, addressed the gathered staff to acknowledge the thousands of individuals who drive buses, manage MRT stations, and work in depots. He emphasized that no worker in the sector operates in isolation, noting that maintenance crews and operations control centers are constantly linked to ensure safety and efficiency.

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Minister Outlines Sector Growth and Pay Increases

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow described the public transport sector as a growing industry with increasing job security and opportunities for professional development. He stated that the expansion of buses and trains will create more jobs, while upgraded skills training will help workers qualify for better pay. To support these goals, the Land Transport Authority previously announced a joint initiative with the National Transport Workers' Union and four public bus operators in June. This agreement includes a one-time pay bump for existing bus drivers to ensure fairness and boost retention rates.

Concrete Salary Improvements for New Drivers

The government has committed to funding a $450 monthly salary increase for new Singaporean and permanent resident bus drivers starting from January 2027. Additionally, new recruits will receive $2,000 in sign-on bonuses to attract more locals to the profession. These financial incentives are projected to raise the average monthly pay for new public bus drivers from approximately $3,600 currently to over $4,000 when overtime and allowances are included. This significant pay adjustment aims to address workforce shortages and recognize the hard work required in the role.

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Workers Share Stories of Commuter Kindness

Neo Shun Keat, a 33-year-old manager for the Thomson-East Coast Line who oversees 27 stations, shared how a 2018 train disruption inspired him to join SMRT. He recalled the professionalism of staff who provided alternative routes and updates during delays, leading him to switch careers from a kitchen operator to a transport professional. Similarly, SBS Transit bus captain Nurkarmilawati Mohamed Ali, 39, recalled being moved when a man in his 60s recognized her help after a fall at a bus stop. Her late mother had encouraged her to take the role, inspired by her experience driving large trucks.

Social Media Campaign Promotes Gratitude

The new #ThankYouPTWorkers hashtag invites commuters to share their appreciation for transit workers, reinforcing the message that small acts of kindness can significantly boost morale. SBS Transit bus captain Nurkarmilawati Mohamed Ali noted that such recognition makes difficult jobs feel valued and appreciated. The campaign aims to foster a culture of gratitude, ensuring that workers like Neo Shun Keat and Nurkarmilawati Mohamed Ali feel supported by the public they serve every day.