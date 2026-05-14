Singapore Launches VolunteerInc to Bridge the Gap Between Corporate Success and Community Service

The Singapore Business Federation has unveiled VolunteerInc, a new programme designed to match businesses with targeted volunteering opportunities to foster a more inclusive and supportive society.

In a significant move to foster a more compassionate and inclusive society, Singapore has introduced VolunteerInc, a pioneering programme designed to bridge the gap between corporate success and community service.

The initiative was officially launched by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo during the second day of the Singapore Business Federation's Future Economy Conference. As the co-chair of the Economic Strategy Review committee on human capital, Minister Neo urged businesses to expand their horizons beyond internal workforce development and embrace the opportunity to give back to the wider community in a strategic and structured manner.

VolunteerInc represents a strategic collaboration between the Singapore Business Federation and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, with the essential support of the SBF Foundation. The primary goal of this initiative is to empower companies to design, initiate, and maintain meaningful corporate volunteering experiences through a framework that makes the process 'easier and more impactful' for all parties involved. The core strength of VolunteerInc lies in its ability to reduce traditional barriers to entry for corporate volunteering.

By matching businesses with volunteer opportunities that are specifically tailored to their organizational size, specific interests, and professional capabilities, the programme ensures that the contribution is both sustainable and highly effective. Minister Neo highlighted that the programme is not merely about philanthropy but is a strategic alignment where business values and workforce interests intersect with societal needs. The initiative has already seen impressive early adoption, with more than 50 partner companies joining the fold.

Looking ahead, the programme has set ambitious targets to engage 600 companies and involve 6,000 employees by the year 2030, signaling a long-term commitment to integrating social responsibility into the corporate DNA of Singapore's economy. Practical examples of the programme's success are already emerging. Cook Medical, a manufacturing firm, was successfully paired with Project Dian and M³@Bedok, enabling them to support families residing in public rental flats through various food distribution initiatives during the Ramadan period.

Another exemplary case involved a company leveraging its technological expertise to benefit Beautiful People, a charity dedicated to supporting women from disadvantaged backgrounds. This company developed a specialized hands-on AI workshop, training 15 beneficiaries on how to utilize simple artificial intelligence tools to improve their job preparation and streamline everyday workplace tasks.

These examples underscore the programme's philosophy that professional skills can be repurposed to create significant social value, transforming the act of volunteering from simple labor to high-impact mentorship and skill transfer. Beyond the scope of VolunteerInc, the Singapore government continues to implement a wide array of initiatives to simplify the process of community contribution. The SG Cares Volunteer Centres serve as a vital network for those looking to engage in service.

Furthermore, the state provides substantial financial incentives to encourage corporate generosity. These include the Corporate Volunteer Scheme and a generous 250 per cent tax deduction on donations made to Institutions of Public Character, both of which were extended for another three years during Budget 2026. Minister Neo emphasized that a robust future economy and a 'We First' society are not conflicting objectives but are actually mutually reinforcing.

He argued that the business case for social impact is just as compelling as the case for financial growth, as a resilient society provides a more stable environment for businesses to thrive. The launch of VolunteerInc took place within the broader context of the 2026 Future Economy Conference, which drew over 1,500 business leaders, policymakers, and industry partners.

The conference served as a forum to discuss how Singaporean enterprises can maintain their competitiveness and trustworthiness in an increasingly volatile global landscape. This discussion was further enriched by the recommendations of the Economic Strategy Review, which incorporated feedback from over 7,700 stakeholders, including unions, trade associations, and workers. The overarching strategy for Singapore's economic future is rooted in three critical imperatives: sharpening the nation's value proposition, enhancing overall agility and adaptability, and building systemic resilience alongside operational efficiency.

By integrating corporate volunteering into this economic strategy, Singapore aims to ensure that its growth is not only sustainable but also inclusive





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