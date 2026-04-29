Singapore Launches Workgroup to Address Declining Birth Rate

A new workgroup has been formed in Singapore to examine factors impacting marriage and parenthood, aiming to reverse the country's declining total fertility rate. The group will focus on financial costs, work-life balance, and societal norms.

Singapore is launching a comprehensive workgroup dedicated to addressing the nation’s declining birth rate and fostering a more supportive environment for marriage and parenthood. The initiative, announced on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, by Minister Indranee Rajah, aims to tackle a multifaceted issue impacting the country’s future.

The workgroup will delve into a wide range of factors influencing decisions around starting a family, including the significant financial burdens associated with raising children, the challenges of balancing work and family life, the availability of adequate caregiving support, housing affordability, access to healthcare, the quality and cost of preschool and education, and broader societal norms. The urgency of the situation is underscored by Singapore’s record-low total fertility rate (TFR) of 0.87 in the previous year, a drop from 0.97 the year before.

Minister Rajah emphasized the ‘deep ramifications’ of this trend if left unchecked, signaling a commitment to proactive intervention. The workgroup’s approach will be holistic, extending beyond purely policy-based solutions. It will actively engage with employers, businesses, community organizations, and individual Singaporeans to cultivate a societal shift in attitudes and workplace practices. This collaborative effort recognizes that addressing the issue requires a collective responsibility, with contributions from various sectors of society.

Minister Rajah highlighted the importance of moving beyond the common expectation that the government will simply implement policies to solve the problem. She acknowledged that the core of the issue lies in intangible factors – people’s mindsets, values, and personal aspirations – which are less susceptible to direct governmental intervention. Instead, the workgroup will focus on fostering a more positive and supportive environment where individuals feel empowered to make informed choices about marriage and parenthood.

This includes addressing anxieties surrounding the perceived competition and stress associated with raising children, and promoting a more realistic and joyful portrayal of family life. The group will also prioritize reducing the stigma surrounding fertility treatments and advocating for more progressive workplace policies that support employees undergoing such treatments.

A key concept proposed by Minister Rajah is the ‘detour’ – normalizing career breaks of two to three years for women to have and raise children, with the assurance of a supportive return to the workforce. This aims to mitigate the ‘maternity penalty’ often faced by women who take time off to raise families. The workgroup comprises Minister Indranee Rajah, alongside eight other political office holders, including four first-term members, representing the Prime Minister’s Office and eight ministries.

This diverse representation underscores the government’s commitment to a broad-based and inclusive approach. The workgroup intends to identify areas where changes can be implemented relatively quickly, with housing, caregiving, and preschool education being identified as initial priorities.

However, the long-term goal is a fundamental shift in workplace culture, moving away from the perceived binary choice between work and family. Minister Rajah envisions a future where work and family goals are seen as compatible and mutually reinforcing, rather than competing priorities. She emphasized the need for greater flexibility in work arrangements, leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to enable employees to better balance their professional and personal lives.

This includes allowing employees to leave work at reasonable hours to spend time with their families and ensuring uninterrupted weekends and public holidays, except in genuine emergencies. Furthermore, the workgroup will explore the need for more progressive human resource practices and work designs, recognizing that existing norms may be outdated in the context of a rapidly evolving work landscape.

The initiative represents a significant step towards addressing Singapore’s demographic challenges and creating a society where individuals feel supported and encouraged to build families. The workgroup will likely present early recommendations before releasing its full report, demonstrating a commitment to swift and decisive action. The success of this initiative will depend on the collective efforts of the government, employers, community organizations, and individual citizens, all working together to create a more family-friendly and supportive Singapore





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