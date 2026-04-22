Singapore Lawmakers Sound Alarm Over Surge in Illicit Massage Parlours and Public Health Risks

Members of Parliament in Singapore are pushing for stricter enforcement against illicit massage parlours following reports of sexually transmitted infections and the seduction of minors in residential areas.

Members of Parliament recently expressed significant alarm regarding the proliferation of illicit massage and wellness parlours that are increasingly embedding themselves within residential heartlands.

During a high-profile community engagement session hosted by the People’s Action Party Women’s Wing at Tanjong Pagar Plaza, representatives brought to light harrowing anecdotes that illustrate the dangers posed by businesses operating under the guise of legitimate traditional Chinese medicine or wellness clinics. The discussion served as a critical platform to address how these unscrupulous operations are infiltrating neighborhoods, raising serious public health concerns and threatening the moral fabric of local families. Among the most disturbing revelations was a case involving a male resident who allegedly contracted a sexually transmitted disease after seeking services at a facility that promoted itself as a traditional Chinese medicine centre in Toa Payoh. Such reports have galvanized lawmakers to demand stricter oversight and more aggressive enforcement measures to protect residents from health risks and predatory business practices. Beyond health-related hazards, the social implications of these unregulated businesses have reached a boiling point for many families. MP Shawn Loh, representing the Jalan Besar GRC, shared a particularly distressing account from the previous year involving a set of parents who claimed that their underage son had been seduced by a staff member at a massage parlour conveniently located beneath their own HDB housing block in Boon Keng. This narrative underscores the vulnerability of minors in areas where illicit commercial activities are allowed to fester unchecked. The presence of these establishments not only creates an environment of discomfort but also poses a direct threat to community safety, leading to calls for increased surveillance. In response to these concerns, authorities have suggested that town councils consider the installation of additional security cameras and enhanced monitoring in residential precincts where suspicious activities have been flagged by concerned citizens. Legislators are now actively coordinating with regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies to tighten the grip on operators who skirt the Massage Establishments Act. Elysa Chen, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, emphasized that while her team successfully forced the closure of one such illicit business last month, the battle is far from over. These operators often pivot between platforms such as social media and messaging applications to advertise their explicit services, making them difficult to track. Sim Ann, the chair of the PAP Women’s Wing, acknowledged that the regulatory landscape is complex, especially regarding open-concept wellness centres that fall outside traditional licensing requirements. Moving forward, the government is reviewing current procedures to close these loopholes. Local representatives are urging residents to remain vigilant, serving as the eyes and ears of their neighborhoods by reporting any suspicious patterns to the police, thereby ensuring that their living environments remain safe and family-friendly





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