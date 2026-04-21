Singapore Legal Sector Faces Retention Crisis as Junior Lawyers Contemplate Early Exit

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon warns of a significant retention challenge in Singapore's legal sector, driven by heavy workloads, mentorship gaps, and the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence on traditional training.

A concerning trend has emerged within the Singaporean legal landscape, as Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon revealed that approximately one in three newly admitted lawyers is contemplating an early exit from the profession within three years of starting. During a welcoming ceremony for 321 new lawyers at the High Court, the Chief Justice highlighted data from a recent survey suggesting that the legal sector is facing a critical retention crisis. The primary drivers behind this attrition include unsustainable workloads, toxic or unsupportive workplace cultures, and a distinct lack of mentorship opportunities for junior practitioners. As the legal environment evolves, these early-career lawyers are finding it increasingly difficult to balance the mounting pressures of practice with their personal well-being, raising alarms about the long-term sustainability of the workforce.

Central to these pressures is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into daily legal operations. With 92 percent of newly admitted lawyers already utilizing AI tools for tasks like legal research and drafting, the traditional developmental path for young legal professionals is being fundamentally disrupted. Chief Justice Menon warned that while AI enhances operational efficiency, it threatens to erode the foundational training once provided by mundane but essential tasks. If junior lawyers are sidelined from the processes of research and drafting, the profession faces a significant challenge in how to cultivate essential skills such as critical thinking, professional discipline, and nuanced legal judgment. Furthermore, the economic model of law firms is shifting, with clients demanding lower fees and faster turnaround times, creating a climate of intense competition that adds to the stress experienced by those entering the field.

To address this multifaceted challenge, the legal community in Singapore is taking proactive steps to overhaul professional development and work culture. Initiatives are currently being rolled out to foster AI competency while simultaneously emphasizing the irreplaceable nature of human attributes, including ethical reasoning, empathy, and professional integrity. The Singapore Academy of Law is spearheading efforts to provide practical guidance on AI usage, but leadership within firms must also play a pivotal role by promoting healthier work environments and ensuring that young lawyers feel supported. The ultimate goal is to move beyond mere technical proficiency, ensuring that the next generation of lawyers remains resilient, ethically grounded, and equipped with the judgment required to navigate a future where technology and tradition must coexist. By focusing on both mental well-being and the human core of legal practice, the profession aims to retain its best talent and maintain the high ethical standards that define the Singaporean Bar.





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