Singapore Legislators Tackle Proliferation of Illicit Massage Parlours Amid Rising Community Health Concerns

Members of Parliament are calling for stricter enforcement and licensing reviews after reports of illicit services, including sexually transmitted disease transmission and the seduction of minors, were linked to unregulated massage and TCM centres.

The recent emergence of illicit activities disguised as traditional wellness services has sparked significant alarm among residents and government officials in Singapore . During a People Action Party Women Wing Listening Session held at Tanjong Pagar Plaza on April 18, several Members of Parliament highlighted the disturbing prevalence of massage parlours that operate under the guise of legitimate Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) centres or beauty clinics.

These establishments have reportedly been utilizing social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and WeChat to solicit customers, with some cases allegedly leading to serious health consequences, including the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. The discourse focused on the urgent need to protect family environments, as these establishments often operate in residential areas, causing distress to local families. One particularly distressing case involved a resident who alerted MP Elysa Chen about a facility in Toa Payoh that was brazenly advertising explicit services. The resident expressed deep concerns regarding both the public health implications and the lack of hygiene protocols within these unregulated spaces. In another incident, MP Shawn Loh recounted a troubling report from parents living in the Boon Keng area who claimed their underage son was seduced by a worker at a nearby massage parlour. These incidents have brought the Massage Establishments Act under intense scrutiny, as authorities struggle to balance the need for legitimate wellness services with the necessity of cracking down on illicit operators who exploit regulatory loopholes to conduct illegal activities in the heart of residential HDB estates. In response to these growing concerns, the government is intensifying its efforts to improve enforcement and oversight. MP Foo Cexiang noted that while many such establishments in the Tanjong Pagar area have already ceased operations, the authorities are relying heavily on community vigilance to identify future threats. Residents are being encouraged to act as the eyes and ears of the community by reporting suspicious behaviour immediately to the police. Furthermore, high-level discussions are underway among the police and the Housing and Development Board to review current licensing procedures. Officials like Sim Ann, chair of the PAP Women Wing, have emphasized that even establishments exempt from certain licensing requirements must be monitored to ensure they do not become fronts for illegal activity. The long-term strategy involves a combination of enhanced surveillance, such as additional security cameras in communal areas, and a more rigorous approach to policing to ensure that the sanctity and safety of neighbourhood environments remain uncompromised





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