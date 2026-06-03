Singapore Life Expectancy Reaches 83.9 Years in 2025, Singstat Reports

A new Singstat study shows life expectancy in Singapore rose to 83.9 years in 2025, with males at 81.8 and females at 86.0. Residents aged 65 can expect 21.6 more years. Newborn girls have a survival rate to age 85. The report highlights gains from healthcare improvements and healthy aging policies.

Singapore residents are living longer than ever before, with life expectancy reaching 83.9 years in 2025, according to a recent study by the Singapore Department of Statistics ( Singstat ).

This represents a significant increase of one full year compared to a decade ago, reflecting ongoing improvements in healthcare, nutrition, and overall quality of life. The study highlights that male life expectancy has risen by 1.3 years over the past decade to 81.8 years, while female life expectancy has increased by 0.9 years from 85.1 years in 2015 to a current estimate of 86.0 years.

For those who have already reached the age of 65 in 2025, they can expect to live an additional 21.6 years on average, underscoring the gains in healthy aging and medical advancements that allow seniors to thrive longer. The report also examines the survival rates of newborns, with newborn girls showing particularly strong prospects: they are expected to live to at least 85 years old.

These trends are consistent with global patterns in developed nations but also reflect Singapore s unique policy focus on preventive care, robust public health systems, and a strong emphasis on active aging. The increase in life expectancy brings both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, longer lives mean more time for personal fulfillment, lifelong learning, and contributions to society.

On the other hand, it places additional demands on healthcare services, pension systems, and eldercare infrastructure. Singapore has been proactive in addressing these issues through initiatives like the Healthier SG program, which aims to shift from curative to preventive care, and the expansion of community-based support for seniors. As life expectancy continues to rise, policymakers are also exploring ways to encourage longer working lives and reemployment opportunities for older residents.

The Singstat data also reveals narrowing gaps between genders: while women still outlive men by about 4.2 years, the gap has shrunk slightly from previous decades as male life expectancy improves at a faster pace. Factors contributing to this include changes in lifestyle habits, such as reduced smoking rates and increased awareness of heart health among men.

Additionally, the survival advantage for newborn girls is attributed to biological and behavioral factors, including lower rates of premature death from external causes. Overall, the findings from Singstat reinforce Singapore s position as one of the healthiest and longest-living populations in the world, while reminding stakeholders of the need for sustained investment in health and social systems to support an aging demographic.

Future research will likely focus on healthy life expectancy or the number of years lived without major diseases, which provides a more nuanced picture of population well-being





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Singapore Residents' Life Expectancy Reaches Record High of 83.9 Years in 2025Singaporeans are living longer, with life expectancy at birth rising to 83.9 years in 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to SingStat data. The increase reflects improvements in healthcare and survival rates across all ages.

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