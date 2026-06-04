Singapore Life expectancy reaches new peak in 2025, with women and elderly seeing strong gains

Preliminary data from Singapore's Department of Statistics shows life expectancy at birth rose to 83.9 years in 2025, exceeding the 2024 figure and the pre-pandemic 2019 level. Older residents and both genders also recorded improvements, with survival rates to old age climbing steadily over the past decade despite a temporary dip in 2021.

Singapore residents are living longer, according to preliminary data from the Department of Statistics released on June 3. The overall life expectancy at birth for residents has increased to 83.9 years in 2025, up from 83.7 years in 2024 and matching the pre-pandemic peak recorded in 2019.

This positive trend extends to older age groups as well. For individuals aged 65 in 2025, the expected remaining lifespan is 86.6 years, representing an improvement of 0.2 years from the previous year and a significant gain of 0.8 years compared to a decade ago. These figures indicate a continued enhancement in the long-term health and survival prospects of Singapore's population. The data reveals a persistent gender gap in longevity.

Female residents continue to outlive males, with life expectancy at birth estimated at 86.0 years for women and 81.8 years for men in 2025. Comparing these numbers to those from 2015 shows progress for both sexes: a decade ago, female life expectancy was 85.1 years and male life expectancy was 80.5 years. Among the elderly, the disparity is also notable. A 65-year-old male resident in 2025 can anticipate living until 84.9 years, a substantial rise from 83.9 years in 2015.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old female can expect to reach 88.1 years, up from 87.3 years a decade earlier. Further analysis of the preliminary statistics highlights a marked improvement in survival rates across the lifespan. The proportion of newborn boys projected to survive to age 65 increased from 89.0% in 2015 to 90.3% in 2025. Their chances of reaching age 85 also climbed from 42.3% to 47.6%.

Newborn girls demonstrate even higher survival probabilities, with the rate expected to be alive at 65 rising from 93.6% to 94.4%, and the rate for age 85 increasing from 59.0% to 64.3% over the same period. This comprehensive upward shift in survival curves suggests advancements in healthcare, public health measures, and overall living conditions.

The only recent interruption to this long-term upward trajectory occurred in 2021, when life expectancy fell for the first time due to elevated mortality rates during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the 2025 data shows the nation has not only recovered but surpassed its previous highs, reflecting a resilient and improving health landscape





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Singapore Life Expectancy Mortality Health Statistics Aging Population Gender Gap Survival Rates Department Of Statistics

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Singapore Residents' Life Expectancy Reaches Record High of 83.9 Years in 2025Singaporeans are living longer, with life expectancy at birth rising to 83.9 years in 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to SingStat data. The increase reflects improvements in healthcare and survival rates across all ages.

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Singapore Life Expectancy Reaches 83.9 Years in 2025, Singstat ReportsA new Singstat study shows life expectancy in Singapore rose to 83.9 years in 2025, with males at 81.8 and females at 86.0. Residents aged 65 can expect 21.6 more years. Newborn girls have a survival rate to age 85. The report highlights gains from healthcare improvements and healthy aging policies.

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