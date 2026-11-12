Singapore Life Insurers Pay Out $11.5 Billion in Claims in First Nine Months of 2026

Life insurance payouts reached $11.5 billion in Singapore during the first nine months of 2026, driven by maturity benefits. New business premiums also rose, signaling strong consumer demand for insurance and investment products.

The life insurance industry in Singapore disbursed a massive $11.5 billion (S$15 billion) in claims and maturity benefits during the first nine months of 2026. This substantial financial outflow highlights the critical role that long-term insurance products play in the financial security of households across the nation. The data, released by the Life Insurance Association Singapore (LIA Singapore), underscores the sector's continued vitality despite economic headwinds.

Insurance Payouts Breakdown by Category

Matured policies represented the dominant force behind these payouts, accounting for approximately 74% of the total value. Between January and September 2026, maturity benefits alone reached $8.58 billion (S$11.15 billion). This surge in maturity benefits reflects the long-term nature of many insurance contracts, where policyholders access the accumulated value of their plans after reaching specific term milestones.

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Individual Protection (IP) plans and their associated riders were the next largest contributors to the claims landscape. These products accounted for 24.1% of the total claims volume. In terms of raw value, claims under IP and riders increased by 6.7% quarter-on-quarter to reach $570.8 million (S$742 million) in the third quarter of 2026. This figure rises from the $534.7 million (S$695.1 million) recorded in the previous quarter, indicating a steady rise in usage for core protection needs.

Other medical plans and riders contributed an additional $88.6 million (S$115.2 million) to the total claims paid out during this period. While smaller in comparison to maturity benefits, these figures illustrate the persistent demand for supplementary health coverage among Singaporean residents who seek to bridge gaps in public healthcare subsidies.

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Growth in Individual Life Policies

Individual life policies provided significant financial support for life-changing events, with a total of $1.29 billion (S$1.68 billion) paid out for critical illness, death, and total permanent disability claims. Within this category, critical illness claims stood out as a major component, totaling $581.5 million (S$756 million).

These figures demonstrate that insurance serves not just as a savings vehicle but also as a vital safety net for health crises and mortality. The data reveals that consumers are actively utilizing these policies when facing severe medical diagnoses or the loss of a breadwinner, validating the essential value proposition of life insurance.

Insurance Penetration and Market Coverage

As of September 2026, the insurance penetration rate in Singapore remains robust, with approximately three million people covered by Individual Protection plans. Furthermore, 3.35 million individuals held individual health insurance policies, which include various other medical plans and riders.

This high level of coverage suggests that the majority of the working population has integrated insurance into their financial planning strategies. The near saturation of the market in terms of headcount indicates that future growth will likely come from increasing the value of coverage per policyholder rather than simply acquiring new customers.

New Business Premiums and Strategic Shifts

The industry also reported a 15% year-on-year increase in weighted new business premiums, reaching $4.21 billion (S$5.47 billion) in the first nine months of 2026. This represents a significant jump from the $3.66 billion (S$4.76 billion) recorded during the same period a year earlier. This growth indicates that despite the maturity of the market, there is still strong appetite for new insurance products.

However, growth momentum moderated in the third quarter. Weighted new business premiums rose only 4.2% year-on-year to $1.42 billion (S$1.84 billion) in Q3 2026, compared to $1.36 billion (S$1.77 billion) in the same quarter of 2025. On a sequential basis, premiums declined 4.3% from $1.48 billion (S$1.93 billion) in the second quarter, suggesting some seasonality or market caution in recent months.

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Rise of Investment Linked Plans

A significant structural shift occurred in the composition of new business. Investment-linked plans (ILPs) accounted for 46% of total weighted new business premiums during the nine-month period. This is an increase from 43% a year earlier and 37% in 2024, showing a clear trend toward product mixing with investment features.

The premium volume from ILPs increased by 22.6% year-on-year to $1.93 billion (S$2.51 billion), up from $1.58 billion (S$2.05 billion). Their share of new business also rose to 49.7% in the third quarter, compared with 42.7% in the first quarter and 44.9% in the second. This dominance of ILPs suggests that consumers are increasingly prioritizing investment growth alongside their insurance protection needs.

In contrast, participating policies recorded a more modest 5.7% increase in weighted new business premiums to $953.8 million (S$1.24 billion), up from $907.7 million (S$1.18 billion) a year earlier. Consequently, their share of total premiums declined to 23% from 25%, reflecting a consumer preference for market-linked returns over guaranteed returns.

Industry Outlook and Regulatory Compliance

Wong Sze Keed, President of LIA Singapore, commented on these trends, noting that people are making important decisions about their healthcare needs, insurance protection, and financial future, often whilst managing other pressures on the family budget. She highlighted that the growing share of ILPs suggests consumers are placing greater emphasis on savings and investments alongside insurance protection.

The industry is also working closely with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to strengthen disclosures through the Product Highlight Sheet. This initiative aims to help customers better understand the overall costs and benefits of ILPs and their suitability to meet individual needs. More details regarding these regulatory enhancements will be shared in due course, ensuring transparency in a complex product category.