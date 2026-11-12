Singapore Life Insurers Pay Out $15 Billion in 2026 as ILP Sales Surge

Singapore life insurers disbursed over $15 billion in claims and maturity benefits in the first nine months of 2026, driven by a 15% rise in new business premiums and a shift toward investment-linked policies.

Singapore life insurers disbursed more than $15 billion in total insurance claims and maturity benefits during the first nine months of 2026. The Life Insurance Association of Singapore (LIA) released this data on November 12, highlighting a robust period for the industry characterized by increased policy sales and comprehensive coverage payouts.

Maturity benefits formed the largest segment of these financial outflows, accounting for 74% of the total amount distributed. This specific category alone represented $11.2 billion of the aggregate figure, demonstrating that a significant portion of policyholder capital was returned through end-of-policy benefits rather than claim events.

Also read Singapore Pawn Shop Loans vs Personal Loans: 7 Key Facts for 2026

Health and protection claims made up the remainder of the disbursement, with individual health policies generating approximately $2.2 billion in payments. Within this health sector, Integrated Shield Plans and their associated riders were the primary drivers, contributing $2.1 billion to the total. These specific plans accounted for 24.1% of the overall health insurance claims volume.

Claims under individual life policies, covering critical illness, death, and total permanent disability, totaled $1.7 billion during the same period. Critical illness claims specifically amounted to $756 million, while the remaining health claims, including other medical plans and riders, totaled $115.2 million. These figures underscore the critical role these policies play in mitigating the financial impact of severe health events for Singaporean residents.

Industry Growth and Investment Trends

Advertisement

The industry recorded a substantial 15% year-on-year increase in total weighted new business premiums, reaching $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026. LIA attributed this growth to strong economic momentum, which encouraged consumers to invest more heavily in financial protection and savings vehicles.

Investment-linked policies emerged as the dominant force in this expansion, driving the overall growth trajectory. New business weighted premiums from investment-linked policies rose 22.6% year-on-year to reach $2.5 billion. This surge indicates a clear shift in consumer preference toward products that offer both investment potential and insurance coverage.

The market share of investment-linked policies has expanded significantly over recent years. These policies accounted for 46% of the industry's total new business in the first nine months of 2026, an increase from 43% in the same period the prior year and 37% in 2024. The trend accelerated further in the third quarter, where their share peaked at 49.7%.

Regulatory Oversight and Consumer Protection

LIA Singapore president Wong Sze Keed stated that the growing prevalence of investment-linked policies suggests consumers are prioritizing savings and investment alongside protection needs. She noted that access to professionally managed funds and financial advice is a key appeal for many policyholders seeking to optimize their financial portfolios.

Advertisement

To ensure transparency, the industry is collaborating closely with the Monetary Authority of Singapore to strengthen disclosure requirements. This effort focuses on enhancing product highlight sheets to help customers better understand the overall costs and benefits associated with investment-linked policies, thereby reducing information asymmetry.

Participating policies also experienced growth, with weighted new business premiums rising 5.7% year-on-year to $1.2 billion. These plans continue to provide essential insurance protection while offering the potential for non-guaranteed bonuses or dividends based on insurer performance, catering to a different segment of risk-averse investors.

Future Framework and Accessibility Goals

As of September, approximately 3.4 million people in Singapore were covered by individual health insurance when including other medical plans and riders. This wide coverage base highlights the essential nature of these financial instruments in the national healthcare ecosystem.

The industry plans to conduct regular reviews of the critical illness framework to ensure definitions remain relevant to medical developments. These reviews will consider the seriousness of illnesses and advancements in treatment to maintain the meaningfulness of the coverage provided to policyholders.

Wong emphasized that these regulatory updates aim to balance coverage adequacy with affordability. The overarching goal is to ensure that protection remains accessible and financially viable for the long term, adapting to evolving healthcare needs without imposing unsustainable premium costs on consumers.