Singapore LTA Tests New Gantry-less ERP2 System and Visual Road Indicators

The Land Transport Authority is conducting a wide-scale trial of the new ERP2 system, focusing on on-board unit features and new road markings to replace physical gantries by 2027.

The Land Transport Authority of Singapore is taking significant strides toward the modernization of its urban traffic management system with the upcoming implementation of the Electronic Road Pricing 2, known as ERP2 .

To ensure a seamless transition for the motoring public, the LTA has initiated a comprehensive two-phase user experience study. The second phase of this initiative, which runs from June 1 to July 31, involves approximately 1,000 selected motorists who are partnering with organizations such as the Automobile Association of Singapore and the Singapore Road Safety Council. These participants are gaining first-hand experience with the full range of functionalities offered by the new on-board units.

Unlike the previous system, these units are equipped with touchscreen displays that allow drivers to manage roadside parking payments and receive real-time notifications regarding ERP charges. Furthermore, the system simplifies travel by automating the payment of checkpoint tolls, thereby reducing congestion at border crossings and enhancing the overall efficiency of the transit experience.

A critical challenge of the ERP2 system is the complete removal of the iconic physical gantries that have long served as visual reminders for motorists to expect a charge. To solve this, the LTA is experimenting with various road markings and signs that act as visual cues for charging locations. During the initial phase of the study, tests were conducted along Bayshore Drive, featuring blue oval symbols and blue-painted road stretches.

To ensure safety, the authority conducted rigorous skid resistance tests to ensure these markings did not compromise vehicle grip. Moving into the second phase, the LTA is expanding these tests to five different combinations of signs and markings across four major expressways and one arterial road.

For instance, the westbound Pan Island Expressway after Kallang Bahru and before Eunos Link will feature blue oval symbols on multiple lanes. The Central Expressway from Serangoon Road and the Marina Coastal Expressway via Marina Boulevard will see 25-meter stretches of blue paint, with the latter including the word ERP painted in white for added clarity.

Additionally, the Ayer Rajah Expressway after Jurong Town Hall Road will utilize blue side lines and white central text to mark charging zones. The transition to a gantry-less system is powered by Global Navigation Satellite System technology, which allows the on-board unit to detect a vehicle's precise location and calculate charges automatically. This technological leap is scheduled for full implementation on January 1, 2027. By utilizing satellite-based tracking, the government aims to create a more flexible and scalable pricing model.

The ultimate goal is to optimize road capacity and potentially allow for growth in the vehicle population without requiring additional land for infrastructure. Beyond just location-based charging, the LTA is exploring the possibility of distance-based charging, although this remains a subject of further study due to the complex trade-offs involved.

By collecting feedback from the 1,000 trial users and the general public, the LTA hopes to refine these visual cues so that the eventual rollout is intuitive and causes minimal disruption to the daily commutes of thousands of Singaporeans. The findings from these trials will be instrumental in shaping the final design of the road markings, ensuring that the shift to a digital, invisible infrastructure is as transparent and user-friendly as possible





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ERP2 Singapore LTA Smart Mobility Urban Traffic Management GNSS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foreign worker is surprised at common workplace habit in SingaporeA foreign worker relocates to Singapore and notices colleagues continuing to work remotely even when unwell, leading to concerns about expectations regarding sick leave.

Read more »

Cruise Industry Slips Marine Fuel Hikes, Diversifies: CNA (Singapore's Trusted News Source)The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) confirms continued demand for cruise holidays despite ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, as global industries grapple with fuel price increases. Cruise operators and industry watchers explain the strategies employed to stay afloat, with holidaymakers also showing resilience.

Read more »

French woman tests positive for hantavirus infection following cruise ship evacuationA French woman vaccinated from a cruise ship has tested positive for hantavirus and her health deteriorated overnight in the hospital. The passenger was repatriated Sunday to Paris with other French passengers from MV Hondius. An American tourist from Nebraska also tested positive for the virus but showed no symptoms. The evacuation began when the ship was anchored in the Canary Islands.

Read more »

LTA Trials ERP 2.0 Road Signs and Markings for Expressways and Arterial RoadsThe Land Transport Authority (LTA) is conducting trials of the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 road signs and markings along expressways and arterial roads at five more locations. These trials will commence from June 1 to July 31 this year and will consist of five separate combinations of signages.

Read more »