Singapore Maintains Strong Anti-Corruption Record with Lowest Cases in 2025

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) reports a significant decline in corruption cases in 2025, with only 68 pursuable reports, the lowest since 2010. Despite isolated incidents, Singapore remains a global leader in anti-corruption efforts, with industries like construction and transportation identified as high-risk areas. The bureau's annual survey shows improved public trust, and it commits to further enforcement and partnerships to combat corruption.

Singapore 's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau ( CPIB ) has reaffirmed that corruption in the country remains firmly under control, as highlighted in its annual report released on Tuesday, April 28.

The bureau recorded the lowest number of corruption-related complaints and cases in 2025, with a total of 160 reports, marking a 10 percent decrease from the 177 reports received in 2024. Of these, only 68 were deemed pursuable and registered as new cases for investigation, the lowest figure since records began in 2010. The CPIB determines the pursuability of a report based on the quality of information provided, as well as findings from investigative inquiries and intelligence probes.

Notably, one case involved a public sector employee, while 22 others (32 percent) involved public sector employees rejecting bribes from members of the public. In a separate incident, the bureau investigated five Chinese nationals accused of offering bribes to enforcement officers to secure arrests and obtain Special Passes, allowing them to illegally sell sex enhancement medications while out on bail.

Additionally, eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident, aged between 19 and 35, are under investigation for corruption-related offenses. The report also revealed that 90 individuals, predominantly from the private sector (84), were prosecuted in 2025 for alleged corruption offenses. The CPIB identified the construction, manufacturing, transportation, and storage industries as particularly vulnerable to corruption. Despite these challenges, Singapore continues to be internationally recognized for its robust anti-corruption efforts, consistently ranking among the least corrupt countries globally.

The bureau's annual Public Perception Survey indicated a significant improvement in public trust and confidence in its operations. Moving forward, the CPIB has pledged to maintain effective enforcement against corrupt offenders and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders and the community to uphold Singapore's corruption-free reputation





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Corruption Singapore CPIB Anti-Corruption Public Trust

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Prioritizes Early Mental Health Intervention, Employers to Play Key RoleSingapore is shifting its mental health strategy to focus on prevention and early support, with employers expected to take a more active role in employee well-being. The government aims to rebalance resources towards the earlier stages of mental health care and address practices that stigmatize seeking help.

Read more »

Singapore-Registered BMW Caught Refuelling with Subsidised Petrol in MalaysiaA Singaporean-registered BMW was spotted refuelling with Ron95 petrol at a Shell station in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, prompting action from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living. The incident highlights the enforcement of new regulations targeting misuse of fuel subsidies by foreign-registered vehicles.

Read more »

Family Moves to Johor Bahru After Significant Rent Increase in SingaporeA Singaporean family relocated to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, after their monthly rent was increased by over 43% from SGD $4,500 to $8,000 for the same apartment. The family founder, Michelle Hon, reports a better quality of life and reduced stress for her children, despite the increased commute time for work and social activities.

Read more »

Man to be charged with promoting racial enmity after posting WhatsApp content targeted at Jewish communityA police report was made in September 2025 over three offensive images which were posted on the man's WhatsApp account with a 24-hour status.

Read more »

Tan Kang Yi Makes History as Singapore’s First Female Professional 3x3 Basketball PlayerTan Kang Yi, 25, overcame academic setbacks and parental support to become Singapore’s first female professional 3x3 basketball player. After a gap year and a chance encounter with her former coach, she turned pro in 2025 and later competed internationally with a Filipino team. She emphasizes self-motivation and mental resilience for young athletes.

Read more »

Singapore's Corruption Cases Decline in 2025 as Conviction Rate Rises, CPIB ReportsSingapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) reported a decrease in corruption cases in 2025, with 68 new cases registered for investigation, down from 75 in 2024. The conviction rate rose to 91 percent, including withdrawal cases. The majority of cases involved the private sector, with industries like construction and manufacturing identified as particularly vulnerable. Public perception surveys showed that 98 percent of respondents rated Singapore's corruption situation positively, citing political will and effective laws as key factors. Internationally, Singapore maintained its ranking as the third least corrupt country in the world, according to Transparency International's 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Read more »