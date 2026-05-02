Singapore-Malaysia Cross-Border Travel to Become Easier with New Taxi and Ride-Hailing Rules

New regulations effective May 4th will allow licensed taxis and ride-hailing services like GrabCar to offer door-to-door service between Singapore and Malaysia, eliminating the need for transfers at designated terminals and improving travel convenience.

Travelling between Singapore and Malaysia is set to become significantly more convenient with new regulations taking effect on May 4th. Licensed cross-border taxis will now be permitted to drop passengers at any destination within Singapore and at key locations throughout Johor, including major cities like Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai, and Senai.

This represents a substantial shift from the previous system, which restricted drop-offs to designated terminals – Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore and Larkin Terminal in Johor. The change, jointly announced by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and its Malaysian counterpart, aims to address long-standing inconveniences faced by travellers and curb the reliance on unlicensed transportation services. The move also integrates ride-hailing services, with GrabCar being the first operator to receive a license for cross-border trips.

The core benefit of this update is the elimination of the need to plan journeys around fixed terminal points. Licensed taxis will offer a wider range of vehicle options, including larger six-seater vehicles suitable for groups. While pick-up locations remain regulated to protect local taxi services, new designated pick-up points have been established in both countries. In Singapore, these include areas near VivoCity, Century Square, and Joo Koon.

In Johor, passengers can be picked up near Toppen Shopping Centre, Mid Valley Southkey Mall, and Angsana Mall. The previous terminal-only system often led travellers to seek out unofficial drivers offering door-to-door service, creating safety concerns and undermining regulated transport. Authorities hope that by providing a legal and convenient alternative, they can redirect travellers towards licensed operators and improve overall travel safety and reliability.

LTA chief executive Ng Lang emphasized the goal of enhancing connectivity and streamlining travel between the two nations, while Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency director-general Ahmad Radhi Maarof framed the changes as part of a broader effort to facilitate movement across the Causeway, a notoriously busy border crossing. To meet anticipated demand, both Singapore and Malaysia will initially increase the number of licensed cross-border taxis by 100 each, bringing the total to 300 per side, with plans to eventually scale up to 500.

The additional quota will prioritize larger and premium vehicle types, catering to families, groups, and travellers seeking a more comfortable experience. Fares for street-hail trips originating from terminals remain fixed, starting at S$80 for a standard four-seater vehicle in Singapore and reaching up to S$180 for premium options, with additional charges applied for extended journeys. GrabCar has been awarded the first cross-border ride-hail license, valid for three years, based on its fulfillment of stringent requirements set by the LTA.

Other operators are welcome to apply, but Grab currently enjoys a first-mover advantage. Strict regulations will govern these services, including vehicle age limits (under 10 years old) and the potential for license revocation for drivers who violate the rules. This update promises a smoother, more convenient, and safer travel experience for regular commuters, eliminating the need for transfers at terminals and reducing reliance on unregulated services.

It signifies a shift in how cross-border travel is viewed, integrating it more seamlessly into everyday transport systems and offering a practical solution to a long-standing travel issue. The success of this initiative will depend on effective enforcement and the participation of additional operators, but it has the potential to become the standard mode of transport across the Causeway





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Malaysia Cross-Border Travel Taxis Ride-Hailing Grabcar LTA Causeway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore’s Sole Caregivers: Under 24/7 PressureA growing number of Singaporeans are becoming sole caregivers for aging or ill parents, balancing this responsibility with their jobs, health, and personal sacrifices. This report explores the challenges faced by these individuals, highlighting their emotional toll, constant vigilance, and the need for greater support.

Read more »

Singapore Study Reveals Nearly 20% of Workers Overqualified, But It's Largely VoluntaryA Ministry of Manpower study shows a significant portion of Singapore's workforce is overqualified for their jobs, but this is primarily due to voluntary choices and isn't a major structural issue. The report highlights the importance of skills and experience over degrees in today's job market.

Read more »

Singapore Government Pledges Additional Support Amid Worsening Global Energy CrisisPrime Minister Lawrence Wong announces enhanced measures to assist Singaporeans as the global energy crisis deepens, with disruptions in fuel supply and rising inflation. The Government will provide additional financial support and urges businesses to help ease the burden. PM Wong also addresses the impact of AI on the workforce, emphasizing the need for Singaporeans to embrace technological advancements to secure better job opportunities.

Read more »

Former Singapore resident says life there is fake and isolatingAfter 20 years in Singapore, a women's strength and identity coach shares her disappointment, calling the city-state's lifestyle superficial and isolating, despite its financial opportunities. She highlights the constant hustle culture, lack of genuine connections, and burnout among residents.

Read more »

Domestic Helper in Singapore Alleges Exploitation by New Employer, Sparks OutrageA domestic helper in Singapore has accused her new employer of mistreatment, including unpaid wages and inadequate living conditions, prompting calls for legal action and highlighting concerns about worker exploitation.

Read more »

Singapore Exchange sets new rules to enable dual US-Singapore listingsSingapore Exchange on Thursday (April 30) announced new listing rules for its Global Listing Board, including a minimum market capitalisation, to facilitate simultaneous listings on Nasdaq and the city-state bourse.

Read more »