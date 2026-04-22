Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia Share Strategic Interest in Keeping Straits of Malacca Open: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan highlights the shared strategic interest of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia in maintaining the free flow of traffic through the Straits of Malacca, especially amid Middle East tensions and US-China strategic competition. He reaffirms Singapore's commitment to international law and its non-aligned stance between the US and China.

Singapore , Malaysia , and Indonesia share a crucial strategic alignment in maintaining the open passage of the Straits of Malacca, a vital global maritime route, according to Singapore 's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Speaking at CNBC's Converge Live event, Dr. Balakrishnan emphasized the cooperative framework established by the three littoral states to forgo toll collection and ensure uninterrupted navigation. He underscored that all three nations are heavily reliant on trade and recognize the mutual benefit of keeping the Straits accessible. This commitment is particularly significant given the escalating tensions in the Middle East, which are placing increased strain on global shipping lanes.

Dr. Balakrishnan firmly stated Singapore’s dedication to international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), guaranteeing the right of transit passage for all vessels. He reiterated that Singapore will not participate in any efforts to obstruct or impose charges on maritime traffic or overflights in the region. The Minister also addressed the delicate balance Singapore maintains in its relationships with the United States and China, reaffirming the nation’s longstanding policy of non-alignment.

Echoing the sentiments of Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, Dr. Balakrishnan stated Singapore will ‘refuse to choose’ between the two superpowers. Decisions are made solely based on a careful assessment of Singapore’s long-term national interests, and the country will not hesitate to disagree with either Washington or Beijing when necessary, always acting independently and not at the behest of another party.

He highlighted Singapore’s significant economic ties with both nations, noting that the US has substantial investments in Southeast Asia, particularly in Singapore, and enjoys a considerable trade surplus with the country. Simultaneously, Singapore is a major recipient of Chinese foreign investment. This positioning allows Singapore to potentially benefit from developments in both economies.

Dr. Balakrishnan cautioned, however, that the greatest risk lies in a potential breakdown in US-China relations, warning that a conflict in the Pacific would dwarf the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, Dr. Balakrishnan addressed the possibility of increased pressure from the US or China on nations like Singapore. He indicated that, currently, Singapore has not experienced such pressure.

During discussions with the US President, he routinely emphasizes the scale of American investment in Southeast Asia, exceeding that in India, China, and South Korea combined, and the substantial trade surplus the US holds with Singapore. This serves to demonstrate the US’s vested interest in the region’s stability and prosperity. The Minister’s comments underscore Singapore’s proactive diplomatic approach, consistently advocating for a rules-based international order and the preservation of open trade routes.

The stability of the Straits of Malacca is not merely a regional concern but a critical component of global economic security, and Singapore’s commitment to maintaining its openness is a testament to its strategic foresight and dedication to international cooperation. The situation demands careful navigation and a continued emphasis on dialogue to prevent escalation and safeguard the free flow of commerce





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