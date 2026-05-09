Singapore-Malaysia Relationship: Lee Hsien Loong Underlines Importance, Discusses Cooperation

Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong, during his five-day working visit to Pahang and Terengganu, emphasized the importance of the relationship between Singapore and Malaysia. He acknowledged the differences between the two countries and emphasized the need to understand and manage these differences to avoid unintentional issues. SM Lee also highlighted the good working relationship at the national level between Singapore's Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. The two Premiers are currently in the Philippines for the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, where SM Lee expects them to meet. On the ministry level, there is cooperation on various issues, including the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link and the Johor Singapore Special Economic Zone. However, SM Lee also acknowledged the more complicated and long-standing issues involving maritime boundaries, airspace, and water rights, which are still being discussed and resolved.

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong, during his five-day working visit to Pahang and Terengganu, emphasized the importance of the relationship between Singapore and Malaysia , describing them as ' forever neighbours ' and ' forever working friends '.

SM Lee acknowledged the differences between the two countries and emphasized the need to understand and manage these differences to avoid unintentional issues. He also highlighted the good working relationship at the national level between Singapore's Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. The two Premiers are currently in the Philippines for the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, where SM Lee expects them to meet.

On the ministry level, there is cooperation on various issues, including the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link and the Johor Singapore Special Economic Zone. However, SM Lee also acknowledged the more complicated and long-standing issues involving maritime boundaries, airspace, and water rights, which are still being discussed and resolved.

SM Lee has been posting photos from his various meetings on his Facebook page, showcasing his interactions with the Sultan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the chief ministers of Pahang and Terengganu, and other state leaders. The post also mentions a fresh graduate who feels unfairly burdened with menial tasks and an employee who wants to quit due to growing responsibilities and no hope of promotion





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Singapore Malaysia Relationship Forever Neighbours Forever Working Friends National Level Minister-Level Cooperation Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RT Johor Singapore Special Economic Zone Maritime Boundaries Airspace Water Rights

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