Singapore Man Appeals After Receiving 95% of $23M in Divorce Asset Division

A Singaporean man has appealed a High Court decision that awarded him 95 percent of nearly $23 million in matrimonial assets. The case centered on whether pre-marriage assets and properties held with children from a prior marriage should be excluded from the marital pool. Justice Pang Khang Chau included assets such as two properties and bank accounts, citing irreversible commingling of funds. The 95:5 division reflected the husband's greater financial and non-financial contributions, though the wife received a transfer of over $624,000 and six months of spousal support.

A Singapore an man who was awarded 95 percent of nearly $23 million in matrimonial assets in a 2025 High Court decision has filed an appeal against the ruling.

The husband had argued that most assets held in his name or jointly with children from a previous marriage should be excluded from the matrimonial pool because they were acquired before the current marriage or funded with pre-marriage earnings. Justice Pang Khang Chau rejected this claim, including $22.4 million worth of the man's assets in the pool. The assets included a property on Stevens Close, a property on Tudor Close, and funds in multiple bank accounts.

The judge valued the total matrimonial pool at $22.9 million and divided it in a 95:5 ratio in favor of the husband. To effect the division, the husband was ordered to transfer over $624,000 to the wife. The judgment explained that while a large portion of the assets originated from the husband's pre-marriage money, most of those funds had become irreversibly mixed with marital assets.

Because tracing the source of commingled funds was impossible, the fair approach was to include all assets in the pool and then adjust the division to reflect the husband's greater financial contribution. The couple married in October 2016 and have one daughter. The husband filed for divorce in 2022 and an interim judgment was granted that July.

At the 2025 hearing, the husband was 59 years old, a retired project manager (retired May 2018) with two adult daughters from a prior marriage. The wife was 39, formerly an engineer and marketing manager in China, who became a housewife after the marriage and later worked as a fitness trainer from 2021. They agreed on custody arrangements for their daughter, who lives with the financially supportive husband while the wife has access.

Regarding the Stevens Close property, purchased in 2013 before marriage, the judge found mortgage payments from October 2016 to April 2018 came solely from pre-marriage funds. Payments from April 2018 onward could not be verified as separate because of mixing in bank accounts, so only the commingled portion valued at just under $1.5 million was included. The Tudor Close property, bought in August 2019 during marriage in the name of the husband's eldest daughter (in her 30s), was also included.

The husband claimed it was a gift for his daughter starting a family, but the judge noted that the husband, wife, and their child lived there without the eldest daughter's permission and that the husband and youngest daughter continued residing there after the eldest moved out, demonstrating the husband retained control and beneficial ownership. The wife's valuation of $7.5 million for Tudor Close was adopted because the husband did not provide one.

All bank accounts held solely by the husband were fully included in the pool. The judge recognized the husband's direct financial contribution as 100 percent of the pool but found his non-financial contributions outweighed the wife's, noting she made at least three unannounced trips to China lasting up to two months each. The 95:5 split accounted for the substantial share of pre-marriage assets in the pool.

Additionally, the husband was ordered to pay spousal support of $1,800 monthly for six months from the date of the 2025 decision. Previously, in 2023, the wife sought $20,000 monthly maintenance, but a district judge set $1,800 as appropriate after assessing her reasonable expenses at about $5,400 and her earning capacity near $3,600. The husband's appeal challenges the inclusion of assets and the overall division





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Divorce Asset Division Singapore High Court Appeal Matrimonial Assets Commingling Property Spousal Maintenance Pang Khang Chau

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