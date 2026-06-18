Singapore Man Charged After Drug-Impaired Crash Carrying Weapons and Paraphernalia

A 36-year-old Singaporean faces multiple charges including dangerous driving, weapon possession, and drug offences after a collision and high-speed chase. Police seized drugs, vapes, and a knuckleduster from his abandoned car.

A 36-year-old man in Singapore is set to face court charges for multiple traffic offence s, possession of a scheduled weapon, and unauthorised possession of weapons.

The incident began when police were alerted to a collision between a car and a taxi along Kallang Bahru towards Lavender Street on June 17, 2026, at around 8 a.m. The taxi driver, a 60-year-old male, and his 43-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital while conscious. Investigations revealed that the suspect drove erratically, collided with the taxi from the opposite direction, abandoned his vehicle, and fled the scene, causing traffic obstruction.

Within five hours of the report, authorities arrested the man. A search of his car uncovered suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, vaporisers, and a knuckleduster, all seized as case exhibits.

Additionally, two knives believed to belong to him were confiscated during the arrest. The suspect will be charged on June 19, 2026, for dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs, and weapon-related offences. If convicted of possessing a scheduled weapon, he faces imprisonment of up to five years and a minimum of six strokes of the cane. For unauthorised possession of weapons, the penalties include up to 36 months in jail and a fine of up to S$40,000 (US$31,000).

A guilty verdict for driving under the influence of drugs or dangerous driving could also result in a driving disqualification of at least two years for all vehicle classes. The drug-related matters have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which will investigate for possession and consumption of controlled drugs as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. The vape-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Police emphasised that driving under the influence of drugs is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act, warning that firm action will be taken against motorists impaired by drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicating substances, or alcohol. The case underscores the severe legal consequences and public safety risks associated with substance-impaired driving and illegal weapon possession





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Singapore Traffic Offence Drug-Impaired Driving Weapon Possession Knuckleduster Central Narcotics Bureau Health Sciences Authority Kallang Bahru Road Accident Police Arrest

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