A Singaporean worker discovers a former university acquaintance with a violent history is a candidate for his team. This article explores the ethical dilemmas and workplace advice regarding hiring conflicts.

A professional in Singapore faces a complex personal and career dilemma after identifying a former university opponent as a candidate for an open position within his current team. The individual posted about this predicament on the Reddit forum r/ Singapore R, highlighting the anxiety of potentially working alongside someone with whom he shared a violent past. This situation has sparked widespread discussion regarding workplace boundaries, past conflicts, and professional ethics in the modern employment landscape.

Details of the Past Violent Altercation

The underlying tension stems from a physical fight that occurred approximately three years ago during the two men's time as university students. The altercation resulted in significant physical injuries for both parties involved in the incident. The poster sustained a deep cut on his left arm, which required hospital treatment and left a lasting physical mark. Meanwhile, the other student suffered dental trauma, specifically having his front teeth knocked out during the confrontation.

Also read 34 Nations Demand Russia Halt Use of Tear Gas in Ukraine Conflict

Following the hospital visit, the poster initially lied to medical staff about the cause of his bleeding arm, claiming it was an accident. However, hospital authorities eventually filed a police report regarding the incident. During the investigation, both men provided false narratives, stating they had suffered a bad fall. The police case was subsequently closed after a few months due to a lack of concrete evidence or reliable information to proceed with charges.

Professional Reunion and Hiring Process

For several years, the man maintained strict distance from his university network, avoiding contact with anyone from that period to prevent any further trouble or escalation. He focused on moving forward with his life, successfully keeping his past separate from his professional identity. This careful separation was disrupted when his current employer began hiring for new positions within his specific team.

Advertisement

While reviewing the pool of applicants, the man recognized one candidate as the very same student he had fought with years ago. He recalled the individual's full name clearly, a detail that was confirmed by the contact number and email address listed in the application materials. The recognition was immediate and unsettling, as it revealed that the candidate would not just be a colleague, but would join the exact same team he currently works in.

Anxiety and Strategic Considerations for Management

The man expressed deep nervousness about the prospect of working alongside his former opponent. He acknowledged that the candidate would not be in a completely different department, making avoidance impossible if hired. He stated firmly that he would not resign from his position due to this conflict, nor did he feel comfortable badmouthing the candidate since he had never mentioned his university past to his current colleagues.

He questioned the potential for retaliation or a recurrence of violence, referred to as a potential "round 2." He admitted to standing his ground regardless of the circumstances, indicating a readiness to defend himself if provoked. This admission highlights the underlying fear of physical confrontation in a professional setting, raising questions about how such histories should be disclosed to human resources or management.

Community Advice on Handling Workplace Conflicts

Online commentators offered diverse strategies for managing the situation professionally. One suggestion involved giving the team a heads-up about an unpleasant history without detailing the violent specifics. The advice emphasized maintaining professionalism and allowing the company to decide based on their valuation of the current employee versus the new candidate. Another user advised informing the manager responsible for approving new hires immediately and creating a paper trail through emails if the candidate is hired.

Advertisement

Alternative perspectives encouraged moving past the conflict, noting that the previous fight had effectively settled their differences through mutual injury. Some users pointed out the societal cost of violence, urging both parties to communicate civilly and avoid further conflict. The consensus among many respondents was to document all interactions professionally, conserve energy, and avoid direct interaction with the former opponent to de-escalate any potential tension in the workplace.