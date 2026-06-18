Singapore man faces jail time for sending edited photo of Marina Bay Sands on fire to Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook page

A 35-year-old Singaporean man is facing jail time for sending an edited photo of Marina Bay Sands on fire to Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook page while mentioning a bomb.

A man is facing jail time for sending an edited photo of Marina Bay Sands on fire to Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong 's Facebook page while mentioning a bomb.

Andie Tan Kok Yong, a 35-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty on Thursday (Jun 18) to one charge of knowingly transmitting a false message under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act. A second charge of obstructing the course of justice by performing a factory reset of his phone will be considered in sentencing. In September 2025, Tan was using Facebook when he chanced on an image of Marina Bay Sands on fire.

Despite knowing it was fake, he saved the image on his phone and sent it to Mr Lee's official Facebook page via the Facebook messenger function at about 3pm on Sep 29, 2025. He also sent a message Bomb $1,500billion++wit management approved of 1st boss not merlion boss of tan jun yan.

He did so in order to prank SM Lee, and he knew that either Mr Lee or someone reviewing the content would think that MBS had been bombed, the court heard. An administrator of Mr Lee's Facebook page who was monitoring the page at the time saw the image and message shortly after it was sent. The police informed the security management of MBS to step up security patrols and eventually identified Tan as the culprit.

The prosecutor sought four to eight weeks' jail for Tan, saying he had essentially perpetuated a bomb hoax. In essence, the accused had informed SM Lee (through his official Facebook page) that Marina Bay Sands had been bombed, he said. The prosecutor added that bomb hoaxes are egregious and clearly intended to create fear, exploit general apprehension and anxiety, and have massive potential to cause major disruptions to the public.

The target building here is of high value, he said, while acknowledging that the false transmission was not particularly credible. For knowingly transmitting a false message, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both. The court will consider a second charge of obstructing the course of justice by performing a factory reset of his phone when sentencing Tan. Tan's defence team has yet to indicate how they will be addressing the second charge.

Tan's lawyer has asked for a short adjournment to discuss the matter with his client. The court has agreed to adjourn the case for about 30 minutes. The case is set to resume at 2pm





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Singapore Man Marina Bay Sands Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong Facebook Bomb Hoax

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