Singapore man feels 'cheated' after uncle asks him to contribute S$1,500 for grandmother's funeral

A man in Singapore felt 'cheated' after his uncle asked him and his two brothers to contribute S$1,500 each towards their grandmother's funeral expenses. However, he later became suspicious after checking funeral prices online and finding that similar arrangements typically cost between S$5,000 and S$8,000.

A man in Singapore felt 'cheated' after his uncle asked him and his two brothers to contribute S$1,500 each towards their grandmother's funeral expenses . However, he later became suspicious after checking funeral prices online and finding that similar arrangements typically cost between S$5,000 and S$8,000.

The man's post on the r/SingaporeR subreddit quickly attracted responses from fellow Reddit users, many of whom felt the simplest solution was to ask for a breakdown of the expenses and receipts. Others felt the man may have been underestimating the total cost of funeral arrangements and urged him not to jump to conclusions





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