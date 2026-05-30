Singapore Man Fined S$4,000 for Parking Dispute Altercation Near School

A 42-year-old man in Singapore was fined S$4,000 after a parking space argument led to a fight where an elderly woman was injured. The incident occurred outside a school in Punggol, involving two parents collecting their children.

A dispute over a parking space near a school in Punggol escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in a S$4,000 fine for one of the men involved.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of August 6, 2025, at Block 632A, Punggol Drive, when two parents, 42-year-old Deng Yiwei and 58-year-old Lin Dexing, both stopped near a roundabout exit to collect their children from a nearby school. Lin arrived first and was preparing to reverse into a spot when Deng allegedly took the space.

Lin responded by sounding his horn, and after Deng appeared to ignore him, Lin parked his car directly in front of Deng's vehicle, blocking it. Lin's elderly mother and daughter were in the car with him. The mother exited to pick up Lin's son. When Deng returned and found his car blocked, he instructed his helper to take his child elsewhere and began photographing Lin's car.

After Lin returned with his mother and son, a confrontation ensued. During the altercation, Lin's 80-year-old mother attempted to intervene and was pushed by Deng, causing her to fall and sustain a fracture-though it was unclear if the injury was directly from the fall or due to a pre-existing condition. Enraged, Lin and Deng then fought, leaving Lin with a cut on his cheek from broken glasses and Deng with a scraped knee.

The fight was broken up after Lin's mother pulled him away and the children shouted for them to stop. Deng also reportedly sought help from a school security guard. Deng pleaded guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct; a charge of criminal violence was taken into consideration during sentencing. The court imposed a fine of S$4,000 on May 28, 2025.

The case highlights how a minor parking disagreement can quickly spiral into violence, involving vulnerable bystanders and leading to legal consequences





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Parking Dispute Singapore Fined Altercation School Punggol Disorderly Conduct Elderly Injury

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