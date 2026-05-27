Singapore Man Given 3-Year Jail Sentence for Defaulting on National Service

A local man who also has Indonesian citizenship was given the maximum jail sentence of three years for defaulting on National Service for 21 years and nine months. He was also fined S$3,000. The judge in his case, James Elisha Lee, said that Zao's behaviour falls under the worst category of NS defaulters.

A local man who also has Indonesian citizenship was given the maximum jail sentence of three years for defaulting on National Service for 21 years and nine months.

He was also fined S$3,000. The judge in his case, James Elisha Lee, said that Zao's behaviour falls under the worst category of NS defaulters. Yao, now 47, was supposed to report for enlistment into full-time NS in January 1997, but failed to do so. In his sentencing, Justice Lee noted how the Defence Ministry's Defence Central Manpower Base had repeatedly informed Yao and his parents of his obligation to serve the NS requirement, but this was





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Singapore National Service Defaulting On NS Jail Sentence Fined S$3 000

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